San Antonio chef behind Pharm Table picked for esteemed James Beard Foundation dinner series

Josh Huskin
Chef Elizabeth Johnson owns and operates Southtown's Pharm Table.
The James Beard Foundation has selected Pharm Table chef-owner Elizabeth Johnson to participate in this year's Taste America series, heaping another serving of national acclaim onto the plate of her Southtown restaurant.
As a featured chef, Johnson will host a curated dinner at her acclaimed veg-forward eatery on March 22, 2023. She'll also travel to Houston and Colorado for tasting events.
What's more, Johnson will participate in the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival
, festival taking part this fall and organized by the Beard Foundation, Visit San Antonio and local food and wine organization Culinaria. In that event, Johnson will collaborate with esteemed chef Alex Raij from New York City.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be participating in such an exciting series of events and with such a special organization,” Johnson said in a release. “Our philosophy at Pharm Table is centered around the concept that food can be both healing and delicious; and we can simultaneously take care of our planet through sourcing locally and creating little waste.”
Johnson focuses on an Ayurvedic, plant-forward approach
to anti-inflammatory cooking, emphasizing eating for one's particular body type. She's the sole San Antonio chef to be tapped for the 2022 iteration of the Taste America program.
Tickets for the March 2023 dinner at Pharm Table, 812 S. Alamo St., will go on sale this fall.
