San Antonio restauranteur behind Esquire Tavern launching Tokyo Cowboy on the River Walk

Cassandra Klepac for Tokyo Cowboy
The owners of Tokyo Cowboy describes its eats as “Tokyo meets Texas.”
The San Antonio restauranteur behind River Walk destinations The Esquire Tavern and Hugman’s Oasis has teamed up with a high-profile Austin partner to launch a new downtown venture called Tokyo Cowboy.
Described as a "Japanese Whisky Diner," the restaurant will open Saturday, April 29 in the River Walk space above tiki bar Hugman's Oasis that previously housed Vietnamese comfort food spot House of Má
, according to the owners. Hill's partner in the new project is Austin's Ben Cachila, formerly of nationally renowned Japanese eatery Uchi.
Tokyo Cowboy — which the partners say will offer “Tokyo-meets-Texas” fare — will serve shareable plates such as brisket egg rolls, dashi corn waffles and sushi handroll “tacos” filled with shrimp aguachile verde.
The cocktail menu will include beverages such as boozy Thai tea, yuzu margaritas and a Togorashi-smoked Manhattan with Chinese five spice bitters.
Cassandra Klepac for Tokyo Cowboy
Owner Chris Hill said his team worked extensively to preserve the integrity and character of the historic Witte Building.
Hill — an architect, developer and preservationist — said his team worked extensively to preserve the integrity and character of the historic Witte Building, 135 E. Commerce St., which houses the restaurant. Philanthropist George Witte in built the three-story structure in 1894.
“The Witte Building had a storied past. We wanted to bring the building back to a period of its prominence on Commerce Street,” Hill said in an emailed statement. “Fisher Heck Architects were tasked with the historic renovation, which included recreating and placing the carved limestone women’s faces atop pilaster columns and reinstalling the original three-story wooden porches at the river facade of the building.”
Tokyo Cowboy's operating hours will be 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
