San Antonio tiki bar Hugman's Oasis launches reimagined small bites menu

Instagram / hugmansoasissa
Hugman’s Oasis opened on the River Walk in May of 2021.
San Antonio tiki haven Hugman’s Oasis is now serving up island-inspired small bites to hungry downtown imbibers.
Alamo City chef and consultant Teddy Liang — also behind the eats at upcoming dual-level bar Conversa in the Dominion
— created the new menu
, which includes vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free options.
Hugman's small-plate offerings include a fresh watermelon and coconut bowl with ginger, toasted almonds and mint as well as heartier items such as sliders with kalua-style, adobo-braised pork, sunomonu pickles and toasted almonds.
Liang told the Current
the new eats showcase “island flavors,” but not from any one specific region. Rather, the fare is inspired by the fresh and boozy tipples shaken up by the River Walk bar’s staff, he said.
Hugman's opened on in May 2021
, days after adjacent street-level restaurant House of Má, which initially planned to serve Southeast Asian comfort food such Cambodian noodle soup to Hugman's patrons. However, the restaurant closed suddenly
, just a month after opening.
According to Hugman’s owner and high-profile restaurateur Chris Hill, an internal disagreement between he and House of Má's operating partners prompted the closure. It’s still unclear whether House of Má will reopen.
Hugman’s Oasis is located at 135 E. Commerce Street. It’s open 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
