San Antonio vegan eatery Plantology turns to crowdfunding to keep doors open

Plantology is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Stone Oak Parkway.
Vegan and gluten-free restaurant Plantology shared a social media message Monday asking diners to help it stay open as it grapples with rising prices and declining sales.
Simultaneously, owner Griselda Munoz launched a GoFundMe
campaign with the goal of raising $80,000 to catch up on Plantology's overhead costs and debts incurred during last year’s slow season.
“Due to a high rise on our products, labor and our lease, we have been struggling to keep our doors open as our sales revenue has dropped over 50%,” Munoz wrote. “We have had much success with our food, news coverage and loyal patrons. However, like many other restaurants in the city we are struggling to keep our doors open.”
So far, the business had raised $40 of its $80,000 goal, according to the GoFundMe. However, Munoz remains optimistic.
“I feel that Plantology has become a staple for people with severe allergies, and I’m positive that our customer base will come together to lift us up in these unfortunate circumstances," she told the Current
in a written statement.
The restaurant, located at 22026 U.S. Highway 281, launched in 2021, serving up a variety of vegan and gluten-free foods. Munoz and her crew use organic non-GMO soy products and source local produce whenever possible, according to Plantology's website
.
Plantology's menu includes breakfast and brunch entrees along with bowls, sandwiches, tacos, salads and shakes. It's open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
“We want to continue to serve delicious vegan and gluten-free food in the warm, safe, and comfortable environment we created,” the business’ GoFundMe states. “With your donation, we can continue building our legacy as a Latino-owned business by providing food that nurtures your soul and spreads kindness and veganism in the community!”
