FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio vegan eatery Plantology turns to crowdfunding to keep doors open

'I’m positive that our customer base will come together to lift us up in these unfortunate circumstances,' owner Griselda Munoz said.

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 10:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
Plantology is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Stone Oak Parkway. - Facebook / Plantology
Facebook / Plantology
Plantology is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Stone Oak Parkway.
Vegan and gluten-free restaurant Plantology shared a social media message Monday asking diners to help it stay open as it grapples with rising prices and declining sales.

Simultaneously, owner Griselda Munoz launched a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $80,000 to catch up on Plantology's overhead costs and debts incurred during last year’s slow season.

“Due to a high rise on our products, labor and our lease, we have been struggling to keep our doors open as our sales revenue has dropped over 50%,” Munoz wrote. “We have had much success with our food, news coverage and loyal patrons. However, like many other restaurants in the city we are struggling to keep our doors open.”

So far, the business had raised $40 of its $80,000 goal, according to the GoFundMe. However, Munoz remains optimistic.

“I feel that Plantology has become a staple for people with severe allergies, and I’m positive that our customer base will come together to lift us up in these unfortunate circumstances," she told the Current in a written statement.

The restaurant, located at 22026 U.S. Highway 281, launched in 2021, serving up a variety of vegan and gluten-free foods. Munoz and her crew use organic non-GMO soy products and source local produce whenever possible, according to Plantology's website.

Plantology's menu includes breakfast and brunch entrees along with bowls, sandwiches, tacos, salads and shakes. It's open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

“We want to continue to serve delicious vegan and gluten-free food in the warm, safe, and comfortable environment we created,” the business’ GoFundMe states. “With your donation, we can continue building our legacy as a Latino-owned business by providing food that nurtures your soul and spreads kindness and veganism in the community!”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Owners of San Antonio's The Bang Bang Bar opening new live-music venue

By Nina Rangel

The Bang Bang bar opened in 2106.

More than 400 Texas Molson Coors brewery workers strike over pay raises, benefits

By Nina Rangel

More than 400 workers protest at a Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth.

Texas fast food staple DQ launches fiery Carolina Reaper tacos

By Nina Rangel

DQ has launched fiery new tacos feature Monterey Jack cheese infused with one of the world's hottest petters.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.

San Antonio Icehouse Week returns with giveaways, discounts and more

By Nina Rangel

Icehouse Week was created in 2022 by Jody Newman and Kent Oliver.

Gone Flat? San Antonio craft brewers adapting to survive inflation, changing trends

By Travis E. Poling

Natalia Montemayor at Longtab Brewing in Leon Valley serves up a beer. The brewery' owner said he’s heard tales of gloom and doom from other beermakers but continues to expand his operation.

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us