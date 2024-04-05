Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio's Arrosta reopens as 'romantic Mediterranean seafood restaurant'

New menu offerings include house-made seafood pasta dishes and seasonal iced shellfish, including lobster, shrimp, crab and scallops.

By on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 at 5:01 pm

Arrosta has reopened as a Mediterranean seafood spot. - Ryann Ford for Arrosta
Ryann Ford for Arrosta
After a short hiatus, Pearl-area eatery Arrosta has reopened with a new focus: Mediterranean seafood.

This is the latest revamp for the restaurant, which has switched between counter-service lunch and coffee, rotisserie meats and Italian American comfort food since its 2022 opening.

Arrosta, located at 1803 Broadway, Suite 101, now offers favorites from sister establishment Allora's acclaimed coastal menu, including tuna carpaccio, hamachi crudo, flounder, snapper and bruschetta di parma, according to its owners. House-made seafood pasta dishes such as fettuccine di mare diavola and seafood cannelloni also make appearances.

As part of the new focus, the restaurant offers seasonal iced shellfish, including lobster, giant shrimp, crab and scallops. Dinner menu items include whole-roasted herbed chicken, pan-roasted tenderloin steak and a sharable shellfish cioppino.

“The transition of Arrosta’s menu to fully encompass Mediterranean seafood truly rounds out the dining options at Pearl and is something that our guests have long anticipated,” Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said in a release. “We are equally as excited that high-quality, comfort Italian food will continue to be available via Allora’s menu.”

Arrosta is open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for lunch Monday through Friday and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. for dinner. Daily happy hour runs 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

