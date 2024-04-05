San Antonio's Arrosta reopens as 'romantic Mediterranean seafood restaurant'

Ryann Ford for Arrosta
Arrosta has reopened as a Mediterranean seafood spot.
After a short hiatus, Pearl-area eatery Arrosta has reopened with a new focus: Mediterranean seafood.
This is the latest revamp for the restaurant, which has switched between counter-service lunch and coffee, rotisserie meats and Italian American comfort food since its 2022 opening.
Arrosta, located at 1803 Broadway, Suite 101, now offers favorites from sister establishment Allora's acclaimed coastal menu, including tuna carpaccio, hamachi crudo, flounder, snapper and bruschetta di parma, according to its owners. House-made seafood pasta dishes such as fettuccine di mare diavola and seafood cannelloni also make appearances.
As part of the new focus, the restaurant offers seasonal iced shellfish, including lobster, giant shrimp, crab and scallops. Dinner menu items include whole-roasted herbed chicken, pan-roasted tenderloin steak and a sharable shellfish cioppino.
“The transition of Arrosta’s menu to fully encompass Mediterranean seafood truly rounds out the dining options at Pearl and is something that our guests have long anticipated,” Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said in a release. “We are equally as excited that high-quality, comfort Italian food will continue to be available via Allora’s menu.”
Arrosta is open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for lunch Monday through Friday and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. for dinner. Daily happy hour runs 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
