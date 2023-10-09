BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's Chama Gaúcha steakhouse eyes downtown location

The new eatery will be across the street from the Majestic Theatre.

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge A mockup of the building with the proposed external changes to the downtown property was submitted to the HDRC last week. - Luna Architecture
Luna Architecture
A mockup of the building with the proposed external changes to the downtown property was submitted to the HDRC last week.
San Antonio-based steakhouse outfit Chama Gaúcha is planning a second location, this one across the street from The Majestic Theatre.

An Oct. 4 filing with the city's Historic and Design Review Commission notes the business is eyeing 219 E. Houston St. for a new eatery. The filing requests permission to make external changes to the property, including the installation of entrance gates, fabric awnings and new signage.

The HDRC approved all three proposed changes, although with stipulations. For example, the new security gate can’t impede walking traffic and the wall sign must feature metal construction and indirect or back lighting.

Chama Gaúcha is known for its all-you-can-eat, tableside-carved Brazilian meat experience, which offers with an overstocked salad bar.

Chama Gaúcha currently operates locations in Houston, Chicago and Grapevine. Its flagship location opened at 18318 Sonterra Place in 2008. Its most recent move includes a new outpost in the North Texas community of Grapevine, which opened earlier this year.

