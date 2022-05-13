San Antonio's Hopdoddy Burger Bars revive happy hour specials after pandemic-driven hiatus

Instagram / hopdoddy Hopdoddy quit offering food discounts during the pandemic.

San Antonio's Hopdoddy Burger Bars have reinstated their happy hour menus after the pandemic forced the chain to pause discounts on food and drinks.San Antonio is home to two Hopdoddy locations, both on the North Side. The Austin-based chain offers beer, wine, cocktails and milkshakes along with its signature burgers, fried chicken and salads.During happy hour —which runs 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday — Hopdoddy offers 18-ounce schooners of local draft beers, house margaritas and draft cocktails as well as house fries and pretzels with beer cheese for $5 each.Hopdoddy Stone Oak is located at 1301 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 101. Hopdoddy La Cantera is located at 17623 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 101.