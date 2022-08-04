San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey Distillery rolls out new food menu for its tasting room

Instagram / maverickwhiskey Downtown distillery Maverick Whiskey sits on what was originally former San Antonio mayor Samuel Maverick’s homestead.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Maverick Whiskey Maverick Whiskey's new half fried chicken, served with mashed potatoes and buttermilk biscuits.

Maverick Whiskey will introduce a new dining menu for its downtown San Antonio tasting room this weekend.The revised bill of fare features small plates for snacking — such as deviled eggs, baked brie and Buffalo or lemon-pepper chicken wings — as well as heartier large-plate options. The latter includes a double smash burger with pressed jalapeño relish and sharp cheddar cheese as well as a fried half-chicken served with mashed potatoes and buttermilk biscuits.Maverick Distillery, located at 115 Broadway, is named for Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio's most prominent early families. The multi-use facility sits on what was originally former San Antonio mayor Samuel Maverick’s homestead.It’s open 2-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and hosts a 3-6 p.m. happy hour Wednesday through Friday.