San Antonio's Netflix-famous Carnitas Don Raúl food trucks tease first brick-and-mortar location

Netflix-famous food truck operator
Instagram / carnitas_don_raul.usa
Carnitas Don Raúl recently shared this artist's rendering of a permanent dining spot near the San Antonio Museum of Art.
Carnitas Don Raúl will open its first brick-and-mortar location near the San Antonio Museum of Art, according to a social media post from the owners.
The business — known for smoky, succulent pork slow-cooked in its own fat — shared a rendering of the upcoming restaurant Wednesday via Instagram. The new location, 325 W. Jones Ave., is expected to launch this summer, according to the post.
The Current
reached out for more details but got no response by press time Thursday.
Carnitas Don Raúl, owned by husband-wife team Martin and Michelle Muñoz, operates two mobile kitchens, its flagship at 3303 Broadway and another outside of Dead Solid Perfect Golf
, 16900 Blanco Road.
Michelle's father launched Carnitas Don Raúl in Morelia, Michoacán, in 1991. The business grabbed international attention when Papa Raul’s carnitas were featured in the Netflix documentary The Taco Chronicles.
Muñozes continue the family food traditions using copper, fire and regional produce for their buzzworthy carnitas. The business has also drawn praise for its tortas, quesadillas, fresh salsas and agua frescas.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed