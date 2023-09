San Antonio’s Queso Pan y Vino, bar and cigar shop to close, relocate to new Southtown location

Instagram / qpvsa_quesopanyvino Queso Pan y Vino's Backroom bar.

Food-and-drink-focused trio Queso Pan y Vino, Pipe Corner and the Backroom bar are closing up shop — but it’s not “goodbye,” it’s simply “see you later.”The Southtown triad on Sept. 8 will close their doors at 727 S. Alamo St., ahead of a move across the street from The Friendly Spot, news site Axios reports . The concepts will be housed under one roof at the new location, 940 S. Alamo.Owner Erik Rosales told Axios that the menu and concepts will largely stay the same, but a larger kitchen will allow him to add customer-requested items alongside its tapas and artisan wood-fired pizzas.Rosales also told Axios he anticipates opening the new concept sometime in January.