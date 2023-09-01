San Antonio’s Queso Pan y Vino, bar and cigar shop to close, relocate to new Southtown location

Instagram / qpvsa_quesopanyvino
Queso Pan y Vino's Backroom bar.
Food-and-drink-focused trio Queso Pan y Vino, Pipe Corner and the Backroom bar are closing up shop — but it’s not “goodbye,” it’s simply “see you later.”
The Southtown triad on Sept. 8 will close their doors at 727 S. Alamo St., ahead of a move across the street from The Friendly Spot, news site Axios reports
. The concepts will be housed under one roof at the new location, 940 S. Alamo.
Owner Erik Rosales told Axios that the menu and concepts will largely stay the same, but a larger kitchen will allow him to add customer-requested items alongside its tapas and artisan wood-fired pizzas.
Rosales also told Axios he anticipates opening the new concept sometime in January.
