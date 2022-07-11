San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer Co. snags three U.S. Beer Open medals

Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. has this year been awarded several medals for its brews.
San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. is going to need a bigger trophy case.
Over the weekend, the Northeast SA brewery landed three medals — two gold and a silver — at the 2022 U.S. Beer Open
, an annual competition at which industry pros judged 9,000 brews representing more than 150 beer styles.
Second Pitch’s Hometown Lager and Admiral Stradling's Pub Ale snagged gold medals in the California Common and Bitter categories, respectively. The brewery's Meet in the Middle IPA grabbed silver for American IPA.
The accolades come two months after Second Pitch’s Hometown Lager snagged a silver medal
in the American-Style Amber Lager category at the World Beer Cup, a prestigious contest often referred to as the “Olympics of Beer Competitions.”
Second Pitch was one of more than 20 Texas breweries — and the lone San Antonio suds factory — to place at this year’s Open. Dallas’ Peticolas Brewing and Pearland’s Vallensons’ Brewing also won multiple medals.
Folks looking to Second Pitch’s winning beers can do so at its tasting room at 11935 Starcrest Dr.
