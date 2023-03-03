San Antonio's Taco Cabana debuting another Tex-Mex oddity: the Chocolate Chimi

The new item follows on the heels of TC's launch of a taco pizza.

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 2:45 pm

click to enlarge Taco Cabana's new Chocolate Chimi is a fried chimichanga filled with warm and gooey chocolate cream cheese. - Courtesy / Taco Cabana
Courtesy / Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana's new Chocolate Chimi is a fried chimichanga filled with warm and gooey chocolate cream cheese.
Starting March 8, dessert lovers can add yet anther restaurant chain to their list of places to get a sugary fix: Taco Cabana.

Yes, Taco Cabana. Hot on the heels of its introduction of a taco pizza, the San Antonio-based drive-thru chain is once again tugging at the limits of Tex-Mex. This time with the introduction of a dessert dubbed the Chocolate Chimi.

As the name suggests, the new item is fried chimichanga filled with warm and gooey chocolate cream cheese.

TC's fried chocolate bomb and so-called Double Crunch Pizza certainly seem more like attempts to punch back at rival Taco Bell than to serve up the kind of homestyle Tex-Mex the chain once prided itself on.

Can a burrito loaded with crunched-up cheese puffs be far behind? Stay tuned, taco lovers.

Tags:

