San Antonio's Taco Cabana debuting another Tex-Mex oddity: the Chocolate Chimi

Starting March 8, dessert lovers can add yet anther restaurant chain to their list of places to get a sugary fix: Taco Cabana.Yes,As the name suggests, the new item is fried chimichanga filled with warm and gooey chocolate cream cheese.TC's fried chocolate bomb and so-called Double Crunch Pizza certainly seem more like attempts to punch back at rival Taco Bell than to serve up the kind of homestyle Tex-Mex the chain once prided itself on.Can a burrito loaded with crunched-up cheese puffs be far behind? Stay tuned, taco lovers.