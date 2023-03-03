San Antonio's Taco Cabana debuting another Tex-Mex oddity: the Chocolate Chimi

Yes, Taco Cabana. Hot on the heels of its introduction of a taco pizza, the San Antonio-based drive-thru chain is once again tugging at the limits of Tex-Mex. This time with the introduction of a dessert dubbed the Chocolate Chimi.
As the name suggests, the new item is fried chimichanga filled with warm and gooey chocolate cream cheese.
TC's fried chocolate bomb and so-called Double Crunch Pizza certainly seem more like attempts to punch back at rival Taco Bell than to serve up the kind of homestyle Tex-Mex the chain once prided itself on.
Can a burrito loaded with crunched-up cheese puffs be far behind? Stay tuned, taco lovers.
