San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden has pushed back its soft opening until March

The business is still waiting for its power to be connected, forcing a delay.

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now eyeing a later date for its big reveal. - Instagram / baramerica_satx
Instagram / baramerica_satx
Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now eyeing a later date for its big reveal.
If you caught the Current's story about the launch of dog-friendly drinking spot Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, here's an update: the USAA-area spot now says its eyeing a later date for its big reveal.

In a Monday social media post, the business revealed that it's still waiting for power to be connected, forcing a delay of its soft opening from the Saturday, Feb. 11 it originally announced to Saturday, March 4.

