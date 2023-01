San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden has pushed back its soft opening until March

click to enlarge Instagram / baramerica_satx Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now eyeing a later date for its big reveal.

If you caught the's story about the launch of dog-friendly drinking spot Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, here's an update: the USAA-area spot now says its eyeing a later date for its big reveal.In a Monday social media post , the business revealed that it's still waiting for power to be connected, forcing a delay of its soft opening from the Saturday, Feb. 11 it originally announced to Saturday, March 4.