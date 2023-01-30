San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden has pushed back its soft opening until March

[
{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "27560945",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Air Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "27688470",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
click to enlarge
Instagram / baramerica_satx
Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now eyeing a later date for its big reveal.
If you caught the Current
's story about the launch
of dog-friendly drinking spot Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, here's an update: the USAA-area spot now says its eyeing a later date for its big reveal.
In a Monday social media post
, the business revealed that it's still waiting for power to be connected, forcing a delay of its soft opening from the Saturday, Feb. 11 it originally announced to Saturday, March 4.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter