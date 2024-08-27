San Antonio's Wild Goji reopening Thursday with a revolving sushi bar

After announcing a temporary closure July 1 to conduct the upgrades, the eatery's owners in a Monday Instagram post revealed a rebrand as Wild Goji Revolving Sushi & Bar. They also said the restyled dining spot will hold a soft opening this Thursday.
"We would love to personally invite you to our soft opening of our new revolving sushi concept opening this Thursday," the post said. "As a thank you to our loyal customers (this is only posted here on our socials) we will be having special deals. On 8/29, buy 5 plates get 1 free! And all Labor Day Weekend buy 10 plates get 1 free!"
An accompanying video shows miniature high-tech trains chugging along an automated track inside the restaurant's dining room while small plates of sushi circle a lower level of the conveyor belt system.
Thursday's launch means Wild Goji, located at 7115 Blanco Road, Suite 110, has joined Kura Sushi as San Antonio's second purveyor of conveyor-belt sushi. Kura made headlines two years ago when it opened in the Alamo Quarry Market, marking the local debut of the automated concept.
Wild Goji — named after the antioxidant-packed berries eaten across Asia to promote longevity — opened in 2016. The restaurant made its debut with an extensive menu of Japanese favorites that included not just sushi but ramen, yakitori and katsudon.
Last year, Wild Goji's owners opened an all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant, Wild Japanese BBQ & Shabu, in Stone Oak.
