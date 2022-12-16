Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness opening first San Antonio location at end of month

Instagram / teriyaki.madness
Teriyaki Madness will on Dec. 29 open its first San Antonio location.
Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness will open its first Alamo City location Thursday, Dec. 29, slinging Japanese-inspired fare near the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to company officials.
San Antonio resident Daniel Gifford, a former personal security guard-turned-catering manager, will operate the fast-casual chain’s new store, located at 12822 W. Interstate 10, Suite 206. Gifford became a fan of the concept while living in Las Vegas, and was inspired to bring the brand to Texas, officials said.
Founded in 2003, Teriyaki Madness follows a Chipotle-esque system, serving up made-to-order teriyaki bowls along with appetizers such as egg rolls, pot stickers and edamame. The brand operates 100 shops with plans to open 15 more in Texas
between now and 2024.
Teriyaki Madness officials weren't immediately available to provide operating hours for the new restaurant.
