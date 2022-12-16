Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness opening first San Antonio location at end of month

The brand operates 100 shops with plans to open 15 more in Texas between now and 2024.

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 10:47 am

Teriyaki Madness will on Dec. 29 open its first San Antonio location. - Instagram / teriyaki.madness
Instagram / teriyaki.madness
Teriyaki Madness will on Dec. 29 open its first San Antonio location.
Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness will open its first Alamo City location Thursday, Dec. 29, slinging Japanese-inspired fare near the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to company officials.

San Antonio resident Daniel Gifford, a former personal security guard-turned-catering manager, will operate the fast-casual chain’s new store, located at 12822 W. Interstate 10, Suite 206. Gifford became a fan of the concept while living in Las Vegas, and was inspired to bring the brand to Texas, officials said.

Founded in 2003, Teriyaki Madness follows a Chipotle-esque system, serving up made-to-order teriyaki bowls along with appetizers such as egg rolls, pot stickers and edamame. The brand operates 100 shops with plans to open 15 more in Texas between now and 2024.

Teriyaki Madness officials weren't immediately available to provide operating hours for the new restaurant.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Maria's Cafe earns praise from New York Times

By Brandon Rodriguez

Maria's Cafe has garnered another glowing review in a national publication.

Bésame — new San Antonio food truck park from owner of El Camino — to hold soft opening Friday

By Nina Rangel

Bésame will open Friday, Dec. 16.

Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch

By Nina Rangel

Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio.

Little Bites: Galveston Bay oyster recall, holiday menus making San Antonio food news this week

By Nina Rangel

The Hayden will offer a Jewish Chinese Christmas Menu from Dec. 20-23.

Also in Food & Drink

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us