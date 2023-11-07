Second cannabis-themed Cheba Hut sandwich shop opening in San Antonio

Instagram / chebahut_sanantonio
Cheba Hut's second San Antonio location will open Nov. 20.
Arizona-based sandwich “joint” Cheba Hut, known for its cannabis-themed eats, is seeding a second Alamo City location.
The new store — run by franchisees Steve Bales and Bria Lattimore — will open Nov. 20 at 2907 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 205, in Northeast San Antonio. It will feature the same munchie menu as the pair’s first Cheba Hut
, which opened in June 2021 at 11911 Alamo Ranch Parkway.
“Based on all of the feedback we received, the space is an excellent choice for our second store,” Lattimore said in an emailed statement. “Conveniently located in the city, we have easy access from the highway, plus several neighborhoods around us that have expressed how stoked they are to get some bad-ass sammies in their hood.”
The chain's eats include Dazed and Confused
-worthy bites such as soft pretzel nuggets, sauced meatballs and more than 30 “toasted” subs, including the Kali Mist, which features roasted turkey breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, jalapeño, avocado, pepper jack cheese and veggies.
In case the Kali Mist moniker didn't tip you off, each of the chain's sandwiches is named after a different strain of the devil's lettuce.
Drinks are billed as "Cottonmouth Cures" and include sodas, iced tea and Kool-Aid, and those of imbibing age can also order from a full bar. Sweets on the menu include chocolate chip cookies and Goo Balls, or sticky crispy rice cereal balls with peanut butter, cocoa, honey, butter and marshmallows.
Cheba Hut’s forthcoming location is situated at the intersection of Loop 1604 and Redland Road, near Gong Cha Bubble Tea, Buzzed Bull Creamery and upcoming brunch spot Mimosa Gossip
.
