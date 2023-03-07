New brunch spot Mimosa Gossip will open in San Antonio's Stone Oak area this spring

According to social media, the new brunch spot should be open 'in 60 days or less.'

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 12:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Mimosa Gossip will offer 25 different kinds of the brunch cocktail. - Pexels / Styves Exantus
Pexels / Styves Exantus
Mimosa Gossip will offer 25 different kinds of the brunch cocktail.
Mimosa Gossip — a new spot offering 25 varieties of its namesake juice-and-champagne brunch cocktail — will open this spring in the Stone Oak neighborhood.

On social media last week, the brunch-focused eatery said it had applied for one of its last remaining licenses — a mixed-beverage permit — and should be open “in 60 days or less.” The restaurant is be located at 2907 N. Loop 1604 East, near Cincinnati transplants Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In.

Mimosa Gossip's management was unavailable for additional comment on the opening plans.

While the owners said via social media that the food menu is still in flux, they noted that the planned mimosa flavors would include a Dole Whip version and that several of the drinks would be jazzed up with edible glitter.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Alamo Beer Co. to host daylong Bettie Page birthday bash April 29

By Nina Rangel

Bettie Page gained notoriety in the 1950s for her pin-up photos.

San Antonio mixed-use complex The Creamery will feature 5 restaurants, from seafood to pizza

By Nina Rangel

The Creamery will feature retail, office and hospitality spaces.

Food hall at San Antonio's Pearl brings in new barbecue and pasta options

By Brandon Rodriguez

The two new concepts will sit adjacent to one another within the Bottling Plant — one in Chilaquil's original space and the other in El Diente De Oro's recent location.

Rooftop nightspot Cowboys and Cadillacs opening in New Braunfels this summer

By Nina Rangel

Cowboys and Cadillacs will open in Downtown New Braunfels this summer.

Also in Food & Drink

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us