New brunch spot Mimosa Gossip will open in San Antonio's Stone Oak area this spring

Pexels / Styves Exantus
Mimosa Gossip will offer 25 different kinds of the brunch cocktail.
Mimosa Gossip — a new spot offering 25 varieties of its namesake juice-and-champagne brunch cocktail — will open this spring in the Stone Oak neighborhood.
On social media last week
, the brunch-focused eatery said it had applied for one of its last remaining licenses — a mixed-beverage permit — and should be open “in 60 days or less.” The restaurant is be located at 2907 N. Loop 1604 East, near Cincinnati transplants Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In
.
Mimosa Gossip's management was unavailable for additional comment on the opening plans.
While the owners said via social media that the food menu is still in flux, they noted that the planned mimosa flavors would include a Dole Whip version and that several of the drinks would be jazzed up with edible glitter.
