Shaquille O’Neal bringing fried-chicken chain to Texas, including a San Antonio store

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Big Chicken Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken will make an expansion into Texas.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has inked a Texas-sized deal to bring his Big Chicken restaurant chain to the Lone Star State, including a San Antonio outlet.The restaurants offer twists on O’Neal’s childhood favorites, including Cheez-It crusted macaroni and cheese, as well as more conventional eats such as crispy fried-chicken sandwiches and tenders.The deal, through franchise group Big Chicken Texas, will bring 50 locations to the state, including stores in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas."Big Chicken is exactly the kind of brand that succeeds in Texas: pioneering and bold, yet rooted in delicious tradition,” Texas Restaurant Association president and CEO Emily Williams Knight said in a press release. “Welcome back home to Texas, Shaq.”While not born in San Antonio, Shaq in 1989 earned his diploma from Cole High School in the Ft. Sam Houston Independent School District. That same year, he won a state basketball championship and went on to play for Louisiana State University.A press release didn't disclose an opening date for the San Antonio Big Chicken location.