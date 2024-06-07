South San Antonio comfort food mainstay Sherry's Texan reopens in new location

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Sherry's Texan has reopened near Brooks at 2543 Goliad Road.
After a brief hiatus, Sherry's Texan, a South Side institution known for its hearty comfort eats, has reopened in a new home near the Brooks development.
In a Wednesday Facebook post, Sherry's owners shared the news that the restaurant has reopened at its new location near Brooks at 2543 Goliad Road. The eatery is known for stick-to-your-ribs fare such as country-fried steak, fried seafood and loaded omelettes.
"Good news, loyal customers," the post read. "We are back!"
Sherry's operated for almost a decade at its original location, 1113 Pleasanton Road. On May 25, the family-owned eatery took a brief break to handle the relocation, its owners said via social media.
Sherry's Texan is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
