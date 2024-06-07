SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

South San Antonio comfort food mainstay Sherry's Texan reopens in new location

Late last month, the family-owned eatery took a brief break to relocate to its new home near Brooks.

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Sherry's Texan has reopened near Brooks at 2543 Goliad Road. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Sherry's Texan has reopened near Brooks at 2543 Goliad Road.
After a brief hiatus, Sherry's Texan, a South Side institution known for its hearty comfort eats, has reopened in a new home near the Brooks development.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, Sherry's owners shared the news that the restaurant has reopened at its new location near Brooks at 2543 Goliad Road. The eatery is known for stick-to-your-ribs fare such as country-fried steak, fried seafood and loaded omelettes.

"Good news, loyal customers," the post read. "We are back!"

Sherry's operated for almost a decade at its original location, 1113 Pleasanton Road. On May 25, the family-owned eatery took a brief break to handle the relocation, its owners said via social media.

Sherry's Texan is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

