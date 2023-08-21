Tacos of Texas podcast launches new season with look at school-lunch tacos

click to enlarge
Tacos of Texas is back for a third season.
James Beard Award-nominated podcast Tacos of Texas
has returned for a third season exploring Texas' taco culture.
For the podcast, taco journalist and food explorer Mando Rayo travels Texas and Mexico to uncover the stories behind the region's beloved handheld dish. The new 13-episode season kicked off Aug. 15 with “Taco Tuesdays in School Cafeterias: Exploring culturally relevant foods in elementary schools
.”
During the episode, Rayo chats with Austin Independent School District Executive Chef Diane Grodek about the taco's place on campus lunch menus. He also catches up with cafeteria worker Ofelia Diaz, who serves tacos and tamales at Austin’s McBee Elementary School.
Of special interest to San Antonio taco aficionados, episode two will feature conversations from this year’s Bean & Cheese Battle Royale
, a bracket-style competition that pitted 16 Alamo City taquerias against each other to determine who makes the ultimate bean and cheese taco.
Other episodes this season will talk about redefining what we know about Tex-Mex, honoring the hands of our matriarchs, indigenous cooking methods and understanding the migration patterns of Black Mexicans during a Juneteenth pilgrimage.
The podcast is available from Spotify, Apple Music, Texas Public Radio and other outlets. Episode one is streaming now. New installments drop every taco Tuesday, of course.
