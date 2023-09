Ten San Antonio chefs will bring the heat at fourth annual Burger Showdown, Oct. 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Burger Showdown This year's Burger Showdown will return to Alamo Beer Co.

Diana Anderson of JD's Chili Parlor



Justin Bluhm of STXBBQ



Joshua Calderon of Catering by JC



Stephen Chavez of FredericksBurgers



Francisco Estrada of Naco



Greg Ferris of Bobbie’s Cafe



Chef Kaius of The Kaius Experience



Joseph Thadeus Martinez of Tributary



Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House



James Richard Smith of toohotfortabc

Ten San Antonio chefs will test their burger mettle next month for Burger Showdown 4.0, the fourth annual installment of the local cooking competition.The event will take place Friday, Oct. 13 at east-of-downtown beer haven Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St., pitting ten culinary pros against each other for a cash prize. As in past years, the 2023 iteration will raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank.Scheduled to compete are:Attendees will taste slider-sized versions of each chef’s creation and vote on their favorite flavor combination to determine who wins. This year’s event will also include a judge's panel, featuring Great Day SA reporter Clark Finney, Edible San Antonio co-publisher Ralph Yznaga and San Antonio Food Bank Director of Food Sustainability Mitch Hagney.Ticketholders can expect last year’s Burger Showdown champion and Tributary chef Joseph Thadeus Martinez to sling a French Onion Burger made with a smash patty, black pearl onion aioli, melty gruyere and crispy shallots on a sourdough potato slider bun. General Admission tickets run $55 and include a slider from each chef, fresh-cut fries and an after-dinner treat. Drinks aren't included in the price but will be available from Alamo Beer. VIP tickets are also available for $75. The event runs 6-9 p.m.