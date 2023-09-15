Ten San Antonio chefs will bring the heat at fourth annual Burger Showdown, Oct. 13

The event will take place Friday, Oct. 13 at east-of-downtown beer haven Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St., pitting ten culinary pros against each other for a cash prize. As in past years, the 2023 iteration will raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank.
Scheduled to compete are:
- Diana Anderson of JD's Chili Parlor
- Justin Bluhm of STXBBQ
- Joshua Calderon of Catering by JC
- Stephen Chavez of FredericksBurgers
- Francisco Estrada of Naco
- Greg Ferris of Bobbie’s Cafe
- Chef Kaius of The Kaius Experience
- Joseph Thadeus Martinez of Tributary
- Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
- James Richard Smith of toohotfortabc
Ticketholders can expect last year’s Burger Showdown champion and Tributary chef Joseph Thadeus Martinez to sling a French Onion Burger made with a smash patty, black pearl onion aioli, melty gruyere and crispy shallots on a sourdough potato slider bun.
General Admission tickets run $55 and include a slider from each chef, fresh-cut fries and an after-dinner treat. Drinks aren't included in the price but will be available from Alamo Beer. VIP tickets are also available for $75. The event runs 6-9 p.m.
