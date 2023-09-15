BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Ten San Antonio chefs will bring the heat at fourth annual Burger Showdown, Oct. 13

This year's competition, held at Alamo Beer Co., benefits the San Antonio Food Bank.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 9:38 am

click to enlarge This year's Burger Showdown will return to Alamo Beer Co. - Courtesy Photo / Burger Showdown
Courtesy Photo / Burger Showdown
This year's Burger Showdown will return to Alamo Beer Co.
Ten San Antonio chefs will test their burger mettle next month for Burger Showdown 4.0, the fourth annual installment of the local cooking competition.

The event will take place Friday, Oct. 13 at east-of-downtown beer haven Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St., pitting ten culinary pros against each other for a cash prize. As in past years, the 2023 iteration will raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank.

Scheduled to compete are:
  • Diana Anderson of JD's Chili Parlor
  • Justin Bluhm of STXBBQ
  • Joshua Calderon of Catering by JC
  • Stephen Chavez of FredericksBurgers
  • Francisco Estrada of Naco
  • Greg Ferris of Bobbie’s Cafe
  • Chef Kaius of The Kaius Experience
  • Joseph Thadeus Martinez of Tributary
  • Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
  • James Richard Smith of toohotfortabc
Attendees will taste slider-sized versions of each chef’s creation and vote on their favorite flavor combination to determine who wins. This year’s event will also include a judge's panel, featuring Great Day SA reporter Clark Finney, Edible San Antonio co-publisher Ralph Yznaga and San Antonio Food Bank Director of Food Sustainability Mitch Hagney.  

Ticketholders can expect last year’s Burger Showdown champion and Tributary chef Joseph Thadeus Martinez to sling a French Onion Burger made with a smash patty, black pearl onion aioli, melty gruyere and crispy shallots on a sourdough potato slider bun. 

General Admission tickets run $55 and include a slider from each chef, fresh-cut fries and an after-dinner treat. Drinks aren't included in the price but will be available from Alamo Beer. VIP tickets are also available for $75. The event runs 6-9 p.m.

