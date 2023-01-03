Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka and media mogul Martha Stewart have teamed up to show how Dry January can become “DIY January” for folks temporarily giving their livers a reprieve.
The Austin-based brand’s campaign includes a hilarious video of the DIY queen showing off a limited-edition collection of bottle-topper attachments while demonstrating how to use its vodka in a variety of household tasks. Among those uses: tendering meat, saying goodbye to musty boot smells and giving pasta sauce a little extra kick
“Hey, I get it. It’s Dry January, so you’re not drinking much,” Stewart says in the 60-second spot. “But if you’ve got Tito’s lying around, don’t just stare at it, use it.”
Ultimately, the video ends on a martini glass and an expletive, much like January does for many who partake in the monthlong, booze-free endeavor.
The brand also released a list of DIY uses for its booze on its website but included a disclaimer to cover its posterior. “We can't guarantee the outcome of these DIY uses for Tito's — they are legally non-binding because this is a joke and we're a vodka brand,” it explained.
Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.