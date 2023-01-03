Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

The 60-second spot shows the media mogul using Tito's for a variety of household tasks.

By on Tue, Jan 3, 2023 at 4:28 pm

click to enlarge Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign. - Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka and media mogul Martha Stewart have teamed up to show how Dry January can become “DIY January” for folks temporarily giving their livers a reprieve.

The Austin-based brand’s campaign includes a hilarious video of the DIY queen showing off a limited-edition collection of bottle-topper attachments while demonstrating how to use its vodka in a variety of household tasks. Among those uses: tendering meat, saying goodbye to musty boot smells and giving pasta sauce a little extra kick

“Hey, I get it. It’s Dry January, so you’re not drinking much,” Stewart says in the 60-second spot. “But if you’ve got Tito’s lying around, don’t just stare at it, use it.”


Ultimately, the video ends on a martini glass and an expletive, much like January does for many who partake in the monthlong, booze-free endeavor.

Tito’s bottle attachment kit — which includes three different toppers — was available at the company's website for $10, but they have already sold out.

The brand also released a list of DIY uses for its booze on its website but included a disclaimer to cover its posterior. “We can't guarantee the outcome of these DIY uses for Tito's — they are legally non-binding because this is a joke and we're a vodka brand,” it explained.

We're here for the humorous transparency. Especially since Tito's has clearly moved on from its dubious promotion peddling empty cans for $20.  We've also seen worse, but arguably more hilarious, suggestions from major beverage brands regarding — ahemalternative activities to drinking in January.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Freetail’s South San Antonio location has opened its kitchen, becoming full-fledged brewpub

By Nina Rangel

Freetail Brewing Co.'s Southside brewpub.

San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing expands, will offer wood-fired pizzas starting Wednesday

By Nina Rangel

Black Laboratory Brewing will open its kitchen expansion this week.

New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Rio Azùl will feature DJs spinning pop, dance and Latin music.

San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal plans cannabis-infused cafe near UTSA's downtown campus

By Nina Rangel

Chef Edward Villarreal poses with some tasty buds.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us