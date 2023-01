Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka and media mogul Martha Stewart have teamed up to show how Dry January can become “DIY January” for folks temporarily giving their livers a reprieve.The Austin-based brand’s campaign includes a hilarious video of the DIY queen showing off a limited-edition collection of bottle-topper attachments while demonstrating how to use its vodka in a variety of household tasks. Among those uses: tendering meat, saying goodbye to musty boot smells and giving pasta sauce a little extra kick“Hey, I get it. It’s Dry January, so you’re not drinking much,” Stewart says in the 60-second spot. “But if you’ve got Tito’s lying around, don’t just stare at it, use it.”Ultimately, the video ends on a martini glass and an expletive, much like January does for many who partake in the monthlong, booze-free endeavor.Tito’s bottle attachment kit — which includes three different toppers — was available at the company's website for $10, but they have already sold out.The brand also released a list of DIY uses for its booze on its website but included a disclaimer to cover its posterior. “We can't guarantee the outcome of these DIY uses for Tito's — they are legally non-binding because this is a joke and we're a vodka brand,” it explained.We're here for the humorous transparency. Especially since Tito's has clearly moved on from its dubious promotion peddling empty cans for $20 . We've also seen worse, but arguably more hilarious, suggestions from major beverage brands regarding —