Texas Monthly calls Leche de Tigre one of San Antonio's ‘most compelling new restaurants’

The magazine praised the Peruvian dining spot for its fresh and exciting takes on seafood.

By on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 at 1:23 pm

Specialty oysters are just one of the items on Leche de Tigre's menu. - Instagram / lechedetigretx
Just five months opening, Southtown’s Leche de Tigre is already gaining serious regional attention.

Texas Monthly featured the Peruvian cebichería in its July issue and praised it as one of San Antonio's  "most compelling new restaurants."

Executive Editor Patricia Sharpe and friends visited the restaurant and noshed on several versions of Peru’s much-loved national dish, cebiche. Leche de Tigre offers five distinct daily preparations of the citrus, spicy, seafood-laden dish. All five drew praise from the author.

“Tart flavors played off sweet ones, each bite of seafood had a different texture, and the assorted garnishes were crunchy, chewy, crispy, and squishy,” Sharpe wrote. “Every bite revealed something new.”

The diners also tried arroz chaufa with sautéed pork belly, pulpo anticuchero and lomo saltado, a Peruvian stir fry with a Chinese influence. Sharpe called the saltado and arroz “more homey than exciting." However, she lauded the pulpo's tender tentacles of grilled octopus atop bright yellow pools of pureed ají amarillo and chunks of crispy-fried Andean potatoes.

Leche de Tigre began serving Feb. 24. It’s open 4-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

