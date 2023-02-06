Highly-anticipated San Antonio cebichería Leche de Tigre to open its doors Feb. 24

click to enlarge Allysse Shank-Rivas Leche de Tigre will offer Peruvian sashimi plates, cebiche and tapas.

click to enlarge Allysse Shank-Rivas Leche de Tigre's Pisco bar will specialize in the grape brandy.

Much-anticipated Southtown eatery Leche de Tigre will start slinging Peruvian cebiche and Pisco Feb. 24.The new spot, located at 318 E. Cevallos St., will offer a small menu of 15 items — eight of which will come from the cebiche bar, company officials said. In addition to Peruvian sashimi plates and cebiche, guests can also look forward to dishes such as lomo saltado — a Peruvian stir fry with a Chinese influence — as well as Peruvian tapas."We want to be a little embassy for Peru here in San Antonio where they can gather … where they can get a little bit of back home,” chef Emil Oliva said in a press release. “I hadn't met too many Peruvians in San Antonio. But when we launched the Instagram account, we got a great response from the Peruvian community.”Leche de Tigre will also host a bar specializing in Pisco — the country’s official brandy — which the owners say is the first of its kind in San Antonio. Many liken Pisco to Italian Grappa, as it’s made using fermented grape juice from skins, seeds and stalks left over from wine production. Pisco typically offers a smoother, brandy-like taste, however.Oliva and his brothers Axel and Alec — who will oversee the kitchen, general operations and the bar program, respectively — were born in Laredo to a Peruvian father and a Mexican mother. When Emil was 11 years old, the family moved to the Peruvian capitol, Lima — an event Emil says impacted the brothers in a lot of ways, especially gastronomically."The restaurant is a representation of who we are as brothers, what we like," Emil said in a release. "From the music to the food to the bar, it's going to be something new for San Antonio.”Following the Feb. 24 grand opening, Lech de Tigre will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.