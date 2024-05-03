The Current's San Antonio Flavor returns, featuring culinary creations from 30 restaurants

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Flavor offers free chef-prepared bites from an array of popular dining spots along with cocktails, wine and beer.

The Current's annual San Antonio Flavor event will once again take over the San Antonio Museum of Art for a night showcasing bites and cocktails from more than 30 popular bars and restaurants.

As with past iterations, the Thursday, May 9 event will feature an onstage culinary showdown that pits San Antonio-area chefs and their celebrity sous chefs against each other in an epic battle for the coveted title of Flavor Champion.

Chris Cullum of Cullum's Attaboy, José Gonzalez of Tu Asador and Missael Garcia of El Taco Cafe will lead the competing teams. River Walk Queen 2024 Jennifer Monserrat Hinojosa, social media influencer Chris Flores of Eatmigos fame and writer Maddy Skye will provide able assistance.

The showdown challenges each team to create a delectable dish using a secret main ingredient from Heartbrand Beef, which raises ultra-tender Certified Akaushi cattle. The chefs and their assistants will face a time limit and be cheered on by a live audience.

Denise Cabello of MyNetworkTV affiliate KCWX will host the competition, and a panel of local culinary experts will pick the winner.

Alongside the onstage culinary battle, Flavor offers free chef-prepared bites from an array of popular dining spots along with cocktails, wine and beer. DJs will provide music and local vendors will show off a variety of wares.

This year's participating restaurants include Pete's Hot Chicken, Los Azulejos, The Jerk Shack and Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, among others.

$65, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, sacurrentflavor.com.

