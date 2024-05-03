Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

The Current's San Antonio Flavor returns, featuring culinary creations from 30 restaurants

The May 9 event will feature an onstage culinary showdown that pits area chefs and their celebrity sous chefs against each other in an epic battle for the title of Flavor Champion.

By on Fri, May 3, 2024 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Flavor offers free chef-prepared bites from an array of popular dining spots along with cocktails, wine and beer. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Flavor offers free chef-prepared bites from an array of popular dining spots along with cocktails, wine and beer.

The Current's annual San Antonio Flavor event will once again take over the San Antonio Museum of Art for a night showcasing bites and cocktails from more than 30 popular bars and restaurants.

As with past iterations, the Thursday, May 9 event will feature an onstage culinary showdown that pits San Antonio-area chefs and their celebrity sous chefs against each other in an epic battle for the coveted title of Flavor Champion.

Chris Cullum of Cullum's Attaboy, José Gonzalez of Tu Asador and Missael Garcia of El Taco Cafe will lead the competing teams. River Walk Queen 2024 Jennifer Monserrat Hinojosa, social media influencer Chris Flores of Eatmigos fame and writer Maddy Skye will provide able assistance.

The showdown challenges each team to create a delectable dish using a secret main ingredient from Heartbrand Beef, which raises ultra-tender Certified Akaushi cattle. The chefs and their assistants will face a time limit and be cheered on by a live audience.

Denise Cabello of MyNetworkTV affiliate KCWX will host the competition, and a panel of local culinary experts will pick the winner.

Alongside the onstage culinary battle, Flavor offers free chef-prepared bites from an array of popular dining spots along with cocktails, wine and beer. DJs will provide music and local vendors will show off a variety of wares.

This year's participating restaurants include Pete's Hot Chicken, Los Azulejos, The Jerk Shack and Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, among others.

$65, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, sacurrentflavor.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Korean restaurant Cypress Cafe displaced by H-E-B

By Nina Rangel

Cypress Cafe serves up Korean fare such as bibimbap.

Los Angeles-based Fatburger opening first San Antonio brick-and-mortar store Saturday

By Nina Rangel

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will open a brick-and-mortar location this week.

Self-Sufficient Star: San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin isn't done blazing culinary trails

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin owns and operates Pearl’s Best Quality Daughter.

Jim's diner on San Antonio's Broadway corridor taken over by Houston-based Adair Kitchen

By Nina Rangel

Houston-based Adair Kitchen will take over a recently closed Jim’s Restaurants location on Broadway.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

These beer and food pairings from San Antonio brewpubs are worth raising a glass to

By Nina Rangel

Vista Brewing's crispy chicken sandwich features a Thai sriracha-glazed fried chicken thigh, aioli, house-made pickles and chipotle lime slaw on a brioche bun.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us