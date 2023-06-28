click to enlarge Jaime Monzon To ensure you have an unforgettable experience while respecting the performers and the community, we present to you the Drag Brunch 10 Commandments.

The thought of attending your first drag brunch may be tinged with electric excitement, but just like any dining experience, there are rules of etiquette.

To ensure you have an unforgettable experience while respecting the performers and the community, we present to you the Drag Brunch 10 Commandments. These guidelines will help you navigate the event — whether an actual brunch or any other kind of drag show — with grace, enthusiasm and respect for those who make it happen.

1. Thou shalt tip the performers.

Tipping a drag artist during their performance is like tipping a server or bartender. It's good manners, and the amount should fairly represent the service provided. Remember that performers often drop loads of cash on hair, makeup and clothing, and they spend hours rehearsing to get their acts right. You know the saying: time is money.

2. Thou shalt purchase something at the bar.

The bar doesn't operate for free, and often, money-making tables and seats are moved or set aside for ample performance space. Purchasing a round of drinks helps the business offset operating costs and helps ensure a future performance space for local drag performers.

3. Thou shalt not touch the queens.

Drag performers grace the stage for our entertainment, but that doesn't afford spectators the right to touch them. Treat them with the same respect you would want to be treated, and don't touch a performer unless you're specifically given permission. This includes when tipping — hold the money in your hand and extend your arm. Don't put the cash in the performer's clothes unless you are invited to do so.

4. Thou shalt be an active audience member.

Artists feed off the audience's energy during live events, so plan on being attentive and interactive. Do you love an outfit? Hoot and holler. Did a performer dazzle with a dance routine? Do the same to show your appreciation. If you give the performer positive energy, they'll feel loved and give a better show. But by all means, never invade a performer's space by stepping onto the stage — hang along the perimeter with tip in hand and they'll inevitably approach you.

5. Thou shalt not assume someone's gender.

Whether it's a performer or audience member, making assumptions about someone's gender at a drag show can quickly kill the positive vibes. Drag shows are meant to be safe, inclusive spaces, so ensure you're always being conscientious and inclusive — especially when using pronouns.

6. Thou shalt not take thyself too seriously.

Drag celebrates diversity and often does so through humor, so if you can't take a joke, sit far from the stage, where a performer is less likely to single you out. If you still get roasted, remember: the performer isn't trying to offend you or hurt your feelings. It's part of the show, and the practice is to leave your ego at the door.

7. Thou shalt support artists who haven't been on RuPaul's Drag Race.

San Antonio is home to plenty of performers who are pushing the limits and exploring new avenues of drag, so if you enjoy a drag brunch, do some homework. From cabaret to burlesque to stand-up comedy, there are plenty of drag performances an outing — even those that don't feature TV stars or internet personalities.

8. Thou shalt remember to support the performers after the show.

Performers build a following via social media, so after the show, consider connecting with them online so you can stay updated about future shows. Engaging with their social profiles will help them expand their reach.

9. Thou shalt honor performers' spaces as safe havens.

Whether it's happening in a theater, concert venue or a gay bar, a drag show's hosting establishment inherently becomes an outlet for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone present should respect entertainers and audience members alike, no matter their preferences. Drag often defies labels when it comes to gender and sexuality, so if you want to engage with people at a drag show, do so from a place of love, celebration and respect.

10. Thou shalt have fun.

Following these commandments is just the first step to making the most of a drag experience. What's most important is to find your own joy, however that manifests itself for you. Drag shows are about embracing creativity, inclusivity and a fantastic time in a vibrant and supportive community. So, show up in a ridiculously colorful outfit. Down a couple of drinks. Get a little sucia. It's all in good fun.

