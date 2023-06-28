Here's where to have brunch — or another meal — in San Antonio with a festive side of drag

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon The drag brunch eviscerates gender norms with humor and Broadway-worthy acts over a weekend meal.

In recent years, drag shows have gained popularity in the restaurant biz, bringing the captivating world of sequins, towering hair and over-the-top makeup to dining rooms around the country. One event that San Antonians have embraced with gusto is the drag brunch, which eviscerates gender norms with humor and Broadway-worthy acts over a weekend meal.

Whether you're looking to tip back mimosas at a weekend brunch, enjoy an evening fete with heartier fare or simply take in a show with cocktails to fuel the fun, these San Antonio bars and restaurants all offer drag shows where the food and drinks are as fabulous as the action onstage.

Paramour at the Phipps

Paramour's rooftop bar offers a breathtaking view of the San Antonio skyline, but it's no match for the drag performers — including host and Best of San Antonio winner Kristi Waters — who put on multiple spellbinding shows each Saturday and Sunday. Check the website for the full range of options. Paramour's trendy, colorful and modern atmosphere creates a vibrant backdrop for some of the city's most dazzling performers, and the bar's craft cocktails and chef-driven bites make for an experience that will have you dancing in your seat. 102 9th St., (210) 340-9880, paramourbar.com.

Picks Bar

Although primarily known as a live music venue, Picks pairs cheeky drag show vibes with craft cocktails and filling brunch items from French toast to chilaquiles every Sunday. Live performance was at the forefront of Picks' 2021 redesign, and the drag shows certainly take advantage of the huge stage, sound system and sprawling indoor-outdoor footprint. It's almost a given that visitors will have at least one up-close interaction with one of the many talented performers. 4553 N. Loop 1604 W., #1101, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com.

Dakota East Side Ice House

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race can swing by this East Side gem for Friday watch parties during the TV show's season, drinks, dancing and food. When RuPaul isn't dominating the screen, the Dakota also hosts other LGBTQ-friendly events, often with perks such as vendor markets and free HIV-STI testing. The beer selection and food menu — which includes pizzas, sandwiches and shareable snacks — make posting up on the expansive patio a real party. 433 S. Hackberry St., (210) 375-6009, thedakotasa.com.

The Bonham Exchange

The Bonham's multiple levels and themed rooms may be its claim to fame, but the diverse crowd, thumping music and lively drag performances are what make this iconic establishment a go-to for a night on the town. Whether you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, the Bonham is a place where everyone can come together for drinks, dancing and epic drag experiences — including performances by RuPaul's Drag Race stars hosted by Rey Lopez Entertainment. You won't find brunch food here, but if day drinking is your jam, the 18-and-up bar offers a Sunday Funday Day Party that kicks off at 3 p.m. 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com.

Pegasus Nightclub

Main Strip fixture Pegasus offers its Sunday Budget Beer Brunch featuring deep discounts on suds while talented drag performers take the stage. Emceed by San Antonio drag legend Tersa Mathews, the bar's Sunday funday kicks off at 5 p.m. and brings a variety of performers to the outdoor stage, which has hosted anyone from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby to Miss Gay Texas Newcomer USofA Angelique Rodriguez Davenport. Food options vary depending on the day and time, but local pop-ups and food trucks such as TacoWay San Antonio, Texas Bexar Burger Co. and El Cochis Tacos y Antojitos have been known to provide onsite sustenance. 1402 N. Main Ave., (210) 299-4222, pegasussanantonio.com.

Knockout Sports Bar

This North Main spot may be known for its onsite pizza, but it ably busts out brunch eats for Sunday afternoon drag shows. Think house-made honey-butter chicken biscuits and high-piled brunch burgers. Sundays also feature a specialty brunch cocktail menu, which include micheladas, bloody marys, tequila sunrises and screwdrivers available by the pitcher. You can even get your bloody mary pitcher "loaded" with fresh celery, olives, bacon strips, chicken on a stick, jalapeños, fried pickle spears and tornado potatoes. 1420 N. Main Ave., (210) 227-7678, knockoutsa.com.

