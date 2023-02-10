Three San Antonio restaurants land on Yelp's list of Texas' most romantic dining places

Biga On The Banks, Bliss and Toro Kitchen + Bar are among the most romantic restaurants in Texas, according to the review site.

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 4:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Downtown's Biga on the Banks offers romantic views of the San Antonio River. - Photo via Instagram / theartbyjo
Photo via Instagram / theartbyjo
Downtown's Biga on the Banks offers romantic views of the San Antonio River.
San Antonio’s Biga On The Banks, Bliss and Toro Kitchen + Bar are among the most romantic restaurants in Texas, according to users of online review site Yelp.

Respectively, the three spots ranked third, 13th and 16th on Yelp's roundup of the top 20 most date-worthy eateries in the Lone Star State.

To compile its list, Yelp sought out restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning keywords such as "romantic," "date night" and “Valentine.” The platform then assigned rankings based on factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

For a more extensive list of locally owned establishments that offer romantic dining, check out the Current's new slideshow of 20 San Antonio restaurants perfect for a date night.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept

By Brandon Rodriguez

Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murray plan to turn a laundromat into a bar.

Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant will open Feb. 10

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the new two-story Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo debuts new concept offering real chicken on its menu

By Nina Rangel

The new concept, Side Chicks, offers chicken sandwiches, wings alongside its plant-based fare.

Burnt by love? This San Antonio chain will send your ex a blackened, heart-shaped pizza

By Nina Rangel

Urban Bricks will send your ex a burnt, heart-shaped pie starting Thursday, Feb. 10.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us