Three San Antonio restaurants land on Yelp's list of Texas' most romantic dining places

Downtown's Biga on the Banks offers romantic views of the San Antonio River.
San Antonio’s Biga On The Banks, Bliss and Toro Kitchen + Bar are among the most romantic restaurants in Texas
, according to users of online review site Yelp.
Respectively, the three spots ranked third, 13th and 16th on Yelp's roundup of the top 20 most date-worthy eateries in the Lone Star State.
To compile its list, Yelp sought out restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning keywords such as "romantic," "date night" and “Valentine.” The platform then assigned rankings based on factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.
For a more extensive list of locally owned establishments that offer romantic dining, check out the Current
's new slideshow of 20 San Antonio restaurants perfect for a date night
.
