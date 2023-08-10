LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Three San Antonio spots land on Yelp's Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat list

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, Down On Grayson and The Cove made the list at numbers 9, 37 and 46, respectively.

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 3:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Three San Antonio restaurants landed on Yelp's Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat list. - Unsplash / Tamara Bellis
Unsplash / Tamara Bellis
Three San Antonio restaurants landed on Yelp's Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat list.
Timed for the dog days of summer, review site Yelp’s latest list celebrates three San Antonio eateries among its Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat Across the U.S.

Yelp highlighted canine-welcoming restaurants coast to coast for attributes including dog-friendly reviews, dog-approved menus, accommodating staff and shaded patios.

San Antonio’s Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, Down On Grayson and The Cove made the list at numbers 9, 37 and 46, respectively.

To craft the rankings, Yelp staffers analyzed ratings and reviews to determine the top locales that are sure to get Rover's tail wagging. Coming in at No. 1, Tin Shed Garden Cafe in Portland, Oregon, caters to both human and their furry friends with a variety of dog-themed dishes plus a pooch menu that even includes frozen treats.

For more dog-friendly options in the Alamo City, peruse this Current-curated collection, which includes 30 local spots that welcome four-legged friends.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio restaurants are getting hammered by the heat, and owners worry worse is on the way

By Brandon Rodriguez

The owners of fried chicken restaurant Krazy Katsu said their July business was down 50% from the prior month.

Mambo Seafood sets Aug. 14 grand opening date first San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Mambo Seafood offers grilled, fried or sautéed seafood platters and fresh oysters.

San Antonio's Wild Barley opens patio bar to sell its craft brews

By Nina Rangel

Wild Barley opened at 8403 Broadway St. — formerly Lee's El Taco Garage — in 2021.

San Antonio’s The Hayden launches Tuesday Burgers, Bourbon & Bubbles event

By Nina Rangel

The Hayden's Alon Market location opened in June.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us