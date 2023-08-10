Three San Antonio spots land on Yelp's Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat list

Unsplash / Tamara Bellis
Three San Antonio restaurants landed on Yelp's Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat list.
Timed for the dog days of summer, review site Yelp’s latest list celebrates three San Antonio eateries among its Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat Across the U.S.
Yelp highlighted canine-welcoming restaurants coast to coast for attributes including dog-friendly reviews, dog-approved menus, accommodating staff and shaded patios.
San Antonio’s Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, Down On Grayson and The Cove made the list at numbers 9, 37 and 46, respectively.
To craft the rankings, Yelp staffers analyzed ratings and reviews to determine the top locales that are sure to get Rover's tail wagging. Coming in at No. 1, Tin Shed Garden Cafe in Portland, Oregon, caters to both human and their furry friends with a variety of dog-themed dishes plus a pooch menu that even includes frozen treats.
For more dog-friendly options in the Alamo City, peruse this Current-curated collection
, which includes 30 local spots that welcome four-legged friends.
