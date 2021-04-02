30 San Antonio bars and restaurants with dog-friendly patios 

Spring has officially sprung, bringing with it beaming sunshine and cool breezes. Before we slip into the dog days of summer, doesn't your fur baby deserve a night on the town?
Many San Antonio eateries and bars offer dog-friendly spaces, and some even have puppy treats on their menu. We rounded up a huge list of local spots that offer ample space to properly pamper your pup — while providing plenty of fun for humans too.
Camp Outpost Mask Required 1811 S Alamo St, (210) 942-4690, eatatcamp.com
Camp Outpost caters to you and your dog! Choose from a variety of American food while your dog is provided with a Camp Outpost bowl to stay hydrated in the sun.
Photo via Instagram / eatatcamp
The Hoppy Monk Masks Not Required for Customers 1010 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 545-3330, thehoppymonk.com
Slamming back the booze of your choice while munching on elevated pub grub AND kicking it with your pup on a patio has never been so easy. Seriously, what would we do without the Hoppy Monk?
Photo via Instagram / jairock87
Beto’s Alt-Mex Mask Required 8142 Broadway, (210) 930-9393, betosaltmex.com
From street tacos to empanadas, Beto’s Alt-Mex has something for anyone's taste. Don’t forget to grab Beto’s Famous margarita while kiddos — human and furry — roam the back patio.
Photo via Instagram / betosaltmex
Hops and Hounds Mask Required 13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 592-9400, hopsandhoundsllc.com
You and your dog may meet new friends at this dog friendly craft beer bar and garden, where ice cold water for the pups — and frosty beverages for you — flow like wine. Stop by on the weekend for tunes from local DJs and pub grub.
Photo via Instagram / thehopandhound
The Cove Masks Required 606 W Cypress St, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
This quirky spot has it all – organic bites, boozy selections, live music, a laundromat, a car wash, a playground for the kids and a patio for the pups! Honestly, the Cove will quickly become a favorite if it isn’t already.
Photo via Instagram / gonzoinsa
Rumble Masks Required 2410 N St Mary's St, (210) 885-3925, rumblesatx.com
Beer, mixed drinks, frozen drinks – you can have it all at Rumble. And the best news of all is that you can enjoy the booze and patio vibes with your pup by your side.
Photo via Instagram / oteroadaniel
The Friendly Spot Masks Required 943 S Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
The Friendly Spot is not only friendly to human kids, but also to furry ones! The most badass patio of them all is the perfect spot to hang out with your four-legged friend while tasting your way through the 250-plus brews available on-site.
Photo via Instagram / thefriendlyspot
Chicken N Pickle Masks Not Required for Customers 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio
The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun.
Photo via Instagram /
satxrated
Burleson Yard Beer Garden Masks Required 430 Austin St, (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
A chill-ass beer garden is a perfect spot to hang out with your pupperino. Choose from beer or cocktails, just be sure to order some bites from the nearby food trucks to keep you from getting too lit.
Photo via Instagram / burlesonyardbeergarden
Alamo Beer Company Masks Required202 Lamar, (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com
Consider Alamo Beer’s outdoor space free rein for you and your pup. Complete with picnic tables and cornhole, you’ll have endless fun running around with your furry friend – at least as long as you know your limits..
Photo via Instagram / alamobeerco
The Hangar Masks Required 8203 Broadway, (210) 824-2700, thehangarsa.com
A perfect spot for your big group of friends that likes being loud, you can also bring you pup for the fun. This hangout spot serves up the standard pub grub and cold beers to match, and lets you enjoy a variety of games. So bring some treats for your loyal companion if they’re helping out your team.
Photo via Instagram / thehangarsa
Tycoon Flats Masks Required 2926 N St Mary's St, (210) 320-0819, tycoonflats.net
Equal parts burger joint and beer garden, Tycoon Flats is a solid choice for kicking back – whether its before you go bar-hopping or not. Do your doggo a solid and bring them along for the fun while you stuff your face, get boozy and enjoy the good times.
Photo via Instagram / biscuitthegoldendood
Freetail Brewing Co. Masks Not Required for CustomersMultiple Locations, freetailbrewing.com
You can support local entrepreneurs, get boozy and kick back with your furry sidekick over at Freetail. There’s always special events and other fun going on, so you’re bound to meet other doggos that will make friends with your ride-or-die.
Photo via Instagram / texasdevin
Weathered Souls Brewing Co. Masks Required606 Embassy Oaks #500, (210) 313-8796, weatheredsouls.beer
Craft beer awaits you at Weathered Souls – where your canine companion is totally welcome to tag along. While your pups aren’t able to tour all of the grounds, they are free to chill on the patio while you sample all the delightful beers on tap.
Photo via Instagram / pjmilli79
The Sandbox Masks Required
7280 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 277-0970, thesandboxsa.com
UTSA students that are also dog moms or dog dads will want to make the Sandbox’s patio their go-to hangout spot. This neighborhood sports bar features elevated pub grub and games for you to enjoy, such as college faves skee-ball and Jenga. Consider rounding up your fellow dog parent pals to make a playdate of it.
Photo via Instagram / thesandboxsa
Hello Paradise Masks Required 520 E Grayson St, (210) 338-5114, helloparadisesa.com
Located in the former Shuck Shack space, weekend plans could definitely get better by snagging a cozy picnic table at Hello Paradise. Enjoy your frosty cocktails and noodle, soup and curry dishes from the onsite Thai kitchen.
Photo via Instagram / helloparadisesa
The Rustic Masks Not Required for Staff or Customers 17619 La Cantera Parkway Unit 04, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com/san-antonio
Sitting right outside of the loop, The Rustic offers live music, a huge outdoor seating area and a diverse food menu. The venue isn’t currently requiring staff or guests to wear face coverings, but folks who would prefer a server with a mask can request to be seated in a section in a masked server’s section.
Photo via Instagram / therusticsa
The Cherrity Bar Masks Required 302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
Seated comfortably at the corner of Cherry and Montana streets on the East Side, The Cherrity Bar covers nearly an entire city block, combining cocktails, charitable giving and a ramen shop. While their small arcade collection is currently closed off, guests can sit in the huge covered patio area, where a spectacular view of the Tower of the Americas adds to the vibe.
Photo via Instagram /
cherritybar
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen Masks Required 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheregarden.com
The dog- and family-friendly spot features swing seats overlooking the San Antonio River, lush landscaping, a selection of brews and wine and savory snacks create a perfect urban getaway. Masks required when ordering, but at guest discretion when moving around the property.
Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx
La Tuna Icehouse Masks Required 100 Probandt St., (210) 212-5727, latunasa.com
For over 27 years, La Tuna Icehouse has been serving cold beer and wine to guests on their front outdoor patio, which includes an array of pecan tree-shaded picnic tables. Don't forget to take a photo with your pup in front of their new mural while you enjoy a frosty beverage.
Photo via Instagram /
latunaicehouse
Southerleigh Haute South Masks Required 5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257,(210) 236-8556, southerleighhautesouth.com
Recently opened Southerleigh Haute South offers a menu based on Southern-style food including Southerleigh’s signature fried chicken, seafood and a full oyster bar. Grab one (or three — and an Uber!) of Southerleigh’s locally brewed beers, or a cocktail from the full bar while lounging on the sprawling patio.
Photo via Instagram/ eatdrinkandberichard
Bombay Bicycle Club Masks Required 3506 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210(737-2411 bombaybicycleclubsa.com
As part of its COVID-era reopening plan, Bombay Bicycle Club added an updated patio and a 1,850-square-foot seating area built in the parking lot. The popular near-downtown hangout also boasts new food menu items, as well as a full bar.
Photo via Instagram / bombays_sa
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou Mask Required 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 2, (210) 469-3743, brasseriemonchouchou.com
Unlike pricey, upscale French restaurants, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou aims to provide a more casual atmosphere for guests to enjoy an afternoon snack of wine and oysters with your pup. Look at you, all fancy.
Photo via Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou
Dog and Pony Grill Mask Required 1481 S Main St, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com
What’s better than eating chicken fried steak? Being able to bring your dog with you! Enjoy the outdoors and great food with the company of your furry friend at Dog & Pony.
Photo via Instagram / dogponygrill
Down on Grayson Mask Required 303 E. Grayson St., (210) 248-9244, downongrayson.com
Take a trip down to The Historic Pearl for relaxed patio vibes paired with classic tastes of Modern American food and ample space for your pup to make friends.
Photo via Instagram / down_on_grayson
Guillermo’s Mask Required 618 McCullough Ave, (210) 223-5587, guillermosdowntown.com Wine and dine with your furry friend at Guillermo’s. Pair one of their specialty pastas and a wine cocktail for the full italian experience, just be sure to pass a breadstick to Fluffy.
Photo via Instagram / Guillermo’s
The Well Mask Required 5539 UTSA Blvd, (210) 877-9099, thewellsanantonio.com
Enjoy a casual Texas experience at The Well, where you and your furry friend can lounge at sun-bathed picnic tables. Snag a marg and a bowl if ice-cold H20 for your pup.
Photo via Instagram / thewellsanantonio
Künstler Brewing Mask Required 302 E Lachapelle St, (210) 688-4519, kuenstlerbrewing.com
German and Texas grub collide daily at Kunstler Brewing. Bring your pup and — your appetite!
Photo via Instagram / kuenstlerbrew
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery Mask Required 136 E. Grayson St, (210) 455-5701, .southerleigh.com
Southerleigh combines elevated southern fare with authentic southern hospitality. Head there for savory classics on their expanded patio.
Photo via Instagram / southerleigh
Picnikins Patio Cafe Masks RequiredMultiple Locations, N/A, picnikins.com
You and your pup can enjoy the spring time by being outdoors at Picnikins Patio Cafe. Try one of their Asian salads or if you’re feeling creative, build your own!
Photo via Instagram / picnikins
