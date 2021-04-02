30 San Antonio bars and restaurants with dog-friendly patios

Spring has officially sprung, bringing with it beaming sunshine and cool breezes. Before we slip into the dog days of summer, doesn't your fur baby deserve a night on the town?



Many San Antonio eateries and bars offer dog-friendly spaces, and some even have puppy treats on their menu. We rounded up a huge list of local spots that offer ample space to properly pamper your pup — while providing plenty of fun for humans too.