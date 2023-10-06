Toro’ko Sushi expands San Antonio footprint with new location in Shavano Park

The business shared details on Instagram this week, noting that its sophomore outpost at 14510 NW Military Highway #108 is now serving nigiri, sashimi, specialty sushi rolls chirashi bowls and hot entrees. It joins other local eateries Frederick’s Bistro and Wow Wow Lemonade at the bustling corner of Northwest Military Highway and Huebner Road.
Toro’ko’s original location opened on in far North San Antonio in the summer of 2021, part of a veritable Alamo City sushi bar boom. Additional sushi spots, including Izumi Sushi & Hibachi, Japanese chain Kura Sushi, Washington-based Trapper’s and Sushi Haya, have planted flags in SA since then.
Toro’ko Sushi’s Shavano Park location is open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday.
