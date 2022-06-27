Twin Liquors opens new location in San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Twin Liquors Austin-based Twin Liquors has moved into a fancy new location in Alamo Heights,.

Austin-based Twin Liquors has relocated its Alamo Heights location into larger digs, allowing it to offer expanded spirit and wine selections along with other fancy amenities.The store is now located inside the old Stein Mart location, at 99 E. Basse Road, not far from its original neighborhood location in The Shops at Lincoln Heights. The older store has since been shuttered.The new Alamo Heights location includes a humidor, tasting bar, education center and fine wine cellar. It's open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.Twin Liquors operares a dozen stores in the San Antonio area.