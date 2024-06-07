UK-based St Pierre Bakery bringing free Taste of Paris event to San Antonio's Pearl complex

Instagram / stpierreuk
St Pierre Bakery is known for uber-rich brioche, a French pastry with high egg and butter content and a silky, tender crumb.
Manchester, England-based brioche brand St Pierre Bakery will make an Alamo City stop on its free, family-friendly Taste of Paris summer road trip.
The brand — known for uber-rich brioche, a French pastry with high egg and butter content and a silky, tender crumb — recently launched in Texas H-E-B stores, company officials said. To celebrate, St Pierre will treat San Antonians to free light summer sandwiches served on brioche buns during the Taste of Paris event this Friday through Sunday at the Pearl complex.
In addition to free sandos via the St Pierre mobile food truck, the event will include lawn games such as croquet and cornhole along with beanbag chairs and picnicking. Upon arrival, guests will snag a “Ticket to Paris” which earns them a complementary menu item from the truck.
St Pierre Bakery doles out a range of European baked brioche products, including loaves and rolls, hot dog and burger buns along with Belgian waffles and French crepes. The company began exporting products to the U.S. in 2014, according to its website.
St Pierre's Taste of Paris event will take place at 303 Pearl Parkway. It will run 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 7 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8-9.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed