Upcoming San Antonio food hall Make Ready Market to hold sneak-peek event

Instagram / threestarbar
Three Star Bar will host the pop-up preview.
Tenants from forthcoming San Antonio food hall Make Ready Market
will host a pop-up next week to give curious local foodies a sneak preview of what’s to come.
Four Make Ready concepts will post up at Three Star Bar Friday, Sept. 22 from 6-9 p.m., to serve samples previewing their menus. Idle Brewery will offer craft beer, Eet-up will flip cheeseburgers, Pescado Bravo will provide taquitos ensenadas and Buje will serve cocktails and energy shots.
The new food hall concept, located at 203 W. 8th St., is expected to open next month.
Tickets to the pop-up run $10
, and a portion of proceeds will benefit East San Antonio community project Slow Boogie’s
, a venture focused on creating jobs for area kids via its root beer-float trailer.
Three Star Bar is located at 521 E. Grayson Street.
