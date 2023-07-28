Upcoming San Antonio food hall Make Ready Market sets fall opening date

Courtesy Photo / Make Ready Market
A rendering shows the downtown area's Make Ready Market.
The operators of forthcoming downtown-area food hall Make Ready Market have set a tentative opening for this fall, according to the San Antonio Report
. However, they didn't reveal a specific launch date.
Though caffeine fiends already line up at Mila Coffee
— a stand-alone space at Make Ready, 203 W. 8th Street — the Report confirmed that other vendors will serving soon. Those include Sofia’s Pizzeria, Four Brothers, Venezuelan Kitchen and Thai Bird. Austin-based Tiny Pies and Bougie Juice are also on the menu, as well as a burger concept from San Antonio’s Order Up called Eet-up.
As for liquid sustenance, Garaje Cantina will offer beer and wine-based drinks, while Idle Beer Hall & Brewery, a venture from LA-based bar group Pouring with Heart, will serve craft brews from its own space on the property. Pouring with Heart operates drinkeries in Southern California, Austin and Denver. The company made its Alamo City debut when it purchased Three Star Bar
near the Pearl in 2022.
Make Ready Market will occupy two historic buildings, one which was originally part of a Cavender Cadillac dealership, where cars were “made ready” with a final clean and polish prior to being delivered to customers.
Longtime chef and hospitality manager Zach Garza, a San Antonio native, will serve as the food hall's general manager, the Report notes. Garza is also owner-operator of upcoming Make Ready beverage stall Garaje Cantina.
