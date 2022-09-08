Whataburger opening San Antonio International Airport location this week

Instagram / ww_jessdoit
Whataburger will open its San Antonio International Airport location this week.
Travelers passing through San Antonio International Airport soon will be able to fuel their air travel with eats from beloved Texas mainstay Whataburger, the Express-News reports
.
Airport director Jesus Saenz told the daily that the San Antonio-based burger chain's outpost will begin serving this Friday. A grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23.
Whataburger will join other newcomers in San Antonio International’s Terminal A, including Adina’s Market, which opened in August, and the brew-driven café BeerCode, slated to open later this fall, the Express-News
reports.
Whataburger operates restaurants at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Love Field in Dallas and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.
