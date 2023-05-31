VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Woman-owned Off Main Brewing will open this Friday in Kerrville

Off Main's flagship mobile operation creates custom brews for special events and serves them on draft via a converted horse trailer.

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 3:41 pm

Off Main Brewing will serve up 10 craft brews at the June 2 grand opening. - Instagram / offmainbrewing
Instagram / offmainbrewing
Off Main Brewing will serve up 10 craft brews at the June 2 grand opening.
Seven months after revealing plans to open its first tasting room, woman-owned craft beer outfit Off Main Brewing will hold its grand opening this Friday.

Kerrville-based Off Main is the sophomore project from owners Laura and Travis Lindner, who also operate a mobile brewing operation that creates custom suds for special events and serves them on draft via a converted horse trailer.

Starting Friday, craft beer lovers will be able to post up inside Off Main’s new taproom. The 1,700-square-foot renovated historic space features multiple indoor seating areas plus an all-season biergarten. 

Among the 10 brews on tap for the grand opening are several lagers, a pair of IPAs, a blonde ale, a porter and a stout, according to the brewery's website. The owners said they'll also serve local wine and “worldly” champagnes.

“We are thrilled to finally be opening our doors, tapping the kegs and popping the bottles with the local community,” Off Main CEO Laura Lindner said in a statement. “It’s an honor to help push forward the art of craft beer while expanding upon the greatness that is charming small-town Kerrville.”

Guests attending Friday’s grand opening can sample wine and beer flight specials and  also try charcuterie and beer pairings. The first 100 guests to order a beer that day will receive a commemorative pilsner glass.

Off Main's taproom is located at 703 Water St. in Kerrville, about an hour northwest of San Antonio.

