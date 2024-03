WTF Food News: 7-Eleven releases Big Bite hot dog-flavored sparkling water

Instagram / 7eleven 7-Eleven and beverage brand Miracle Seltzer have collaborated on a line of sparkling waters.

We may be nearing April Fool's Day, but convenience store chain 7-Eleven seems to be dead serious about its latest beverage release: Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water.Yeah, we said it. And, yeah, we also gagged a little.The retailer has teamed up with art-inspired beverage brand Miracle Seltzer to create a lineup of sparkling waters including a drinkable twist on one of 7-Eleven’s most popular snacks. It purports to meld the flavors of the "iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage — ketchup and mustard included."Yikes.Good thing the two businesses are also pairing up on more mainstream flavors such as Lemon Lime, Green Apple and Sweet Orange, according to 7-Eleven officials.“While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water — a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation,” 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt said in a statement explaining the processed meat-flavored drink.The company's official announcement notes that the availability of the hot dog-flavored water will be revealed on April 1, but bubble water fans can find the rest of the Miracle Seltzer lineup at select 7-Eleven stores.Maybe there's hope this is an April Fool's joke after all.