George Strait to perform at San Antonio gala in October

Other celebrities in attendance will include Gary Sinise, celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Chuck Norris.

Fri, Sep 20, 2024 at 1:40 pm

Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.
Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.
Country music icon and San Antonio native George Strait will perform at a military gala being held in the Alamo City on Oct. 3, according to the event's organizers.

The show will mark the singer's first time performing in the Lone Star State since his record-breaking concert at Texas A&M's Kyle Field early this summer.

Strait is scheduled to play the Patriot Awards Gala, which is part of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention, an annual event that gathers Medal of Honor recipients and their families. This will be the first year Military City U.S.A. has hosted the convention, which will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.

Strait will play the gathering's black-tie event in the Henry B. González Convention Center's Stars at Night Ballroom. The event is open to the public, but those who want to see the "King of Country" play will have to cough up some serious cash. Individual tickets to the gala are $500.

Gala table sponsorship packages are also available, starting at $5,000 for a table of 10 and running up to $75,000. Those who wish to attend the gala can register through the convention website and select a sponsorship level.

Strait isn't the only celebrity expected to show up. Actor Gary Sinise, who played Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump, will serve as the evening's master of ceremonies. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will oversee preparation of the evening's meal.

The Gene and Jerry Jones family, who co-own the Dallas Cowboys, will be presented with the Patriot Award, the most prestigious award of the evening, according to the gala website.

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris will be present to receive the Bob Hope Award for Entertainment. Strait received the same honor at the 2019 gala.

Other awardees will include prominent San Antonio resident Richard "Tres" Kleburg III, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum and actor Taylor Kitsch, who starred alongside Mark Wahlburg in the 2013 Navy Seal action drama Lone Survivor.

September 18, 2024

