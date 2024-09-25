Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

A month ago, the Current reported the group had come out of a years-long coma but wasn't yet ready to share details about upcoming shows. Now, the trio has begun unveiling performance dates around Texas.
In addition to the Muertos Fest appearance, Girl in Coma's other upcoming dates include Nov. 22 in Corpus Christi, Nov. 23 in McAllen, Dec. 6 in Houston and Dec. 7 in Dallas. Fans can check the band's LinkTree for more information on shows.
Muertos Fest is a free, family-friendly event at Hemisfair celebrating Dia de los Muertos. The gathering features live music, food, shopping along with processions honoring the dead and altars created by San Antonio-area artists.
Sunday, Oct. 27's music headliner is La Santa Cecilia, a band from Los Angeles that describes itself as a blend of "Latin culture, rock and world music."
Those interested in catching Girl in a Coma at Muertos Fest need not obtain tickets to the free event. Just show up ready to rock.
