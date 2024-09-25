TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

The annual Hemisfair event is free and no tickets are required.

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 1:29 pm

click to enlarge After a few successful "farewell" shows, the members of Girl in a Coma have decided it's not over. - Michelle Alva
Michelle Alva
After a few successful "farewell" shows, the members of Girl in a Coma have decided it's not over.
Girl in a Coma will headline San Antonio's annual Muertos Fest on Saturday, Oct. 26, the recently reunited alt-rock band said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

A month ago, the Current reported the group had come out of a years-long coma but wasn't yet ready to share details about upcoming shows. Now, the trio has begun unveiling performance dates around Texas.

In addition to the Muertos Fest appearance, Girl in Coma's other upcoming dates include Nov. 22 in Corpus Christi, Nov. 23 in McAllen, Dec. 6 in Houston and Dec. 7 in Dallas. Fans can check the band's LinkTree for more information on shows.

Muertos Fest is a free, family-friendly event at Hemisfair celebrating Dia de los Muertos. The gathering features live music, food, shopping along with processions honoring the dead and altars created by San Antonio-area artists.  

Sunday, Oct. 27's music headliner is La Santa Cecilia, a band from Los Angeles that describes itself as a blend of "Latin culture, rock and world music."

Those interested in catching Girl in a Coma at Muertos Fest need not obtain tickets to the free event. Just show up ready to rock.


September 18, 2024

