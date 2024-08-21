WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Paper Tiger to host sexy goth-pop night Thursday with SDH and Clubdrugs

The night's dark offerings also include performances by Brooklyn-based Rare DM and Dallas artist Llora.

By on Wed, Aug 21, 2024 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge Barcelona-based SDH brings a post-punk sensibility to its synthwave sound. - Courtesy photo / SDH
Courtesy photo / SDH
Barcelona-based SDH brings a post-punk sensibility to its synthwave sound.
San Antonio is about to get a little sexier.

Paper Tiger is hosting a night of darkwave and goth-pop in its side room this Thursday with performances by headliner SDH and opening act Clubdrugs.

Self-described as "cruelly sexy electronic music," SDH —  that stands for Semiotics Department of Heteronyms — hails from Barcelona and is signed to Italian label AVANT! However, the act delivers haunting and cryptic lyrics in English.

The duo behind SDH, Andrea Latorre and Sergi Algiz, are key figures in their city's synthwave and industrial scene. They're also the founders of experimental electronics label Cønjuntø Vacíø, which hosts a festival of the same name. The pair's other project is post-punk band Wind Atlas, and even though SDH is a more pop-oriented project, those edgier sensibilities still come through.

Tracks like "I mean" from SDH's eponymous 2018 digital album also showcase the techno and EBM textures of the duo's irrepressibly cool sound.


Clubdrugs, a goth-pop duo from Chicago, will also be performing, with haunting, ethereal melodies perfect for cruising a city late at night or constructing a sex robot piece-by-piece.

But the night's dark offerings do not end there. Brooklyn-based Rare DM is flying out from New York City to bring her romantic darkwave dance-pop. The night will open with a dark dancewave and electronic set by Dallas-based act Llora.

$20 advance, $25 day of show, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.

August 21, 2024

