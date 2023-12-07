Adam Sandler spotted at San Antonio's Pearl, shooting hoops at Trinity

Word that the former Saturday Night Live cast member, draped in an oversized sweatshirt and sweatpants, was hanging out at the Pearl began circulating on social media during the afternoon.
“Who else saw Adam Sandler at the Pearl?” social media user @hilswword13 posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Highlight of my day.”
“This is all I got in time lmao but when he was driving away (I was walking away from the madness) with his escort he told me to have a good day in totally Adam Sandler style,” X user @lizarrdqueen said. “I said have fun in SA buddy.”
Who else saw Adam Sandler at the Pearl? Highlight of my day! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/FSSwmSeQXp— Hils (@hilsworld13) December 7, 2023
While wandering the Alamo City, Sandler also purchased a blue D-vine Stratocaster six-string from Jammer’s Custom Guitars, according to a post on the business' Instagram account.
This is all I got in time lmao but when he was driving away (I was walking away from the madness) with his escort he told me to have a good day in totally Adam Sandler style. I said have fun in SA buddy 😂 pic.twitter.com/UN7sjOplA6— Laszlo Cravensworth (@lizarrdqueen) December 7, 2023
The Uncut Gems actor also was spotted shooting hoops at Trinity University’s athletic facilities the same afternoon.
“[A friend] sent us this video of Adam Sandler shooting some hoops at Trinity before his show in San Antonio tonight,” @76stacc wrote on X.
Sandler's nearly sold-out show starts at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.
Lawrence sent us this video of Adam Sandler shooting some hoops at Trinity before his show in San Antonio tonight. I told him he should go play him 1 on 1 for VIP access, Tiffany told him to tell him it's his birthday. pic.twitter.com/ouQab9yVzX— Sir Himothy Stackhouse|Stacc Loc|🤘|ATX|DC4L (@76stacc) December 7, 2023
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed