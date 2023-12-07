Adam Sandler spotted at San Antonio's Pearl, shooting hoops at Trinity

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Michael Mattes The Uncut Gems actor reportedly purchased a guitar from a locally-owned business at The Pearl.

Who else saw Adam Sandler at the Pearl? Highlight of my day! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/FSSwmSeQXp — Hils (@hilsworld13) December 7, 2023

This is all I got in time lmao but when he was driving away (I was walking away from the madness) with his escort he told me to have a good day in totally Adam Sandler style. I said have fun in SA buddy 😂 pic.twitter.com/UN7sjOplA6 — Laszlo Cravensworth (@lizarrdqueen) December 7, 2023

Lawrence sent us this video of Adam Sandler shooting some hoops at Trinity before his show in San Antonio tonight. I told him he should go play him 1 on 1 for VIP access, Tiffany told him to tell him it's his birthday. pic.twitter.com/ouQab9yVzX — Sir Himothy Stackhouse|Stacc Loc|🤘|ATX|DC4L (@76stacc) December 7, 2023