Adam Sandler spotted at San Antonio's Pearl, shooting hoops at Trinity

The comedian and actor, who performs Thursday night at Frost Bank Center, also bought a guitar while bumming around SA.

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 4:15 pm

click to enlarge The Uncut Gems actor reportedly purchased a guitar from a locally-owned business at The Pearl. - Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
The Uncut Gems actor reportedly purchased a guitar from a locally-owned business at The Pearl.
Comedian and actor Adam Sandler was spotted Thursday bumming around San Antonio and taking photos with fans ahead of his nighttime stand-up performance at Frost Bank Center.

Word that the former Saturday Night Live cast member, draped in an oversized sweatshirt and sweatpants, was hanging out at the Pearl began circulating on social media during the afternoon.

“Who else saw Adam Sandler at the Pearl?” social media user @hilswword13 posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Highlight of my day.”
“This is all I got in time lmao but when he was driving away (I was walking away from the madness) with his escort he told me to have a good day in totally Adam Sandler style,” X user @lizarrdqueen said. “I said have fun in SA buddy.”
While wandering the Alamo City, Sandler also purchased a blue D-vine Stratocaster six-string from Jammer’s Custom Guitars, according to a post on the business' Instagram account.

The Uncut Gems actor also was spotted shooting hoops at Trinity University’s athletic facilities the same afternoon.

“[A friend] sent us this video of Adam Sandler shooting some hoops at Trinity before his show in San Antonio tonight,” @76stacc wrote on X.
Sandler's nearly sold-out show starts at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

