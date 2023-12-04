LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Comic and actor Adam Sandler brings his latest arena tour to San Antonio this week

Sandler's stop in the Alamo City as part of The I Missed You Tour follows his successful Adam Sandler LIVE tour, which sold out venues earlier this year.

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 11:00 am

Recently, Sandler racked up critical acclaim for his role in the tense 2019 thriller Uncut Gems.
Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
Recently, Sandler racked up critical acclaim for his role in the tense 2019 thriller Uncut Gems.
Even as his star power as a screen actor continues to shine strong, funnyman Adam Sandler hasn't forgotten that standup comedy was how he first gained the spotlight.

After getting his start on Saturday Night Live in the early '90s, Sandler became a household name through roles in cult-classic comedies including Happy Gilmore (1996) and The Water Boy (1998). More recently, he racked up critical acclaim for his role in the tense 2019 thriller Uncut Gems.

$69.50 and up, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Tags:

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

