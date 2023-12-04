Comic and actor Adam Sandler brings his latest arena tour to San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
Recently, Sandler racked up critical acclaim for his role in the tense 2019 thriller Uncut Gems.
Even as his star power as a screen actor continues to shine strong, funnyman Adam Sandler hasn't forgotten that standup comedy was how he first gained the spotlight.
After getting his start on Saturday Night Live
in the early '90s, Sandler became a household name through roles in cult-classic comedies including Happy Gilmore
(1996) and The Water Boy
(1998). More recently, he racked up critical acclaim for his role in the tense 2019 thriller Uncut Gems
.
Sandler's stop in the Alamo City as part of The I Missed You Tour follows his successful Adam Sandler LIVE tour, which sold out venues earlier this year.
$69.50 and up, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
