Comic and actor Adam Sandler brings his latest arena tour to San Antonio this week

Even as his star power as a screen actor continues to shine strong, funnyman Adam Sandler hasn't forgotten that standup comedy was how he first gained the spotlight.After getting his start onin the early '90s, Sandler became a household name through roles in cult-classic comedies including(1996) and(1998). More recently, he racked up critical acclaim for his role in the tense 2019 thrillerSandler's stop in the Alamo City as part of The I Missed You Tour follows his successful Adam Sandler LIVE tour, which sold out venues earlier this year.