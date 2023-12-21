After protests, San Antonio City Council to consider Gaza ceasefire proclamation

District 5 Councilwoman Terri Castillo, who has expressed support on social media for a ceasefire proclamation, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Today we filed a memo calling for a special meeting to discuss and take action on a resolution 'calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and return of all hostages immediately,'" Castillo wrote. "This discussion is long overdue as we have witnessed months of devastation in Israel and Palestine – especially Gaza."
The memo was signed by Castillo and District 2's Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who's also been a vocal supporter of a ceasefire resolution. District 8's Manny Pelaez, a possible 2024 mayoral candidate, also signed on.
I am shocked Manny signed up. Wow. @Ron_Nirenberg looks even more like a clown now.— jennifer k. falcon 🇵🇸 (@JenniferKFalcon) December 21, 2023
Pelaez's support of the meeting surprised some on social media, considering just last month he published an Express-News op-ed arguing for the importance of San Antonio's friendship city status with Tel Aviv, Israel — something pro-Palestinian protesters have been calling on the city to terminate.
If the resolution passes, San Antonio would join cities including Atlanta; Detroit; Akron, Ohio; Oakland, California; Providence, Rhode Island; and Wilmington, Delaware, in calling for a ceasefire.
"It's shameful that the 7th largest city in the United States has not yet passed a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire and end to Israel's U.S-back genocide against Palestinians," the San Antonio chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a key organizer in local protests, said in an emailed statement. "Calling for a permanent ceasefire is the bare minimum, and not controversial."
