Mayor, others walk out of San Antonio council meeting on Middle East conflict

Nadia Mavrakis tells council that the rhetoric of some members is creating a safety risk for Arab Americans and others.

We had more people there this evening than we have during many of our regular sessions. By the end of public comment, there were four members of our Council left to listen.

District 3's Phyllis Viagran, District 6's Melissa Cabello Havrda, District 7's Marina Alderete Gavito and District 8's Manny Pelaez — a potential 2025 mayoral candidate — didn't show up.

My heart is with all experiencing pain. I join the collective call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestine.

I mourn for the Palestinian and Israeli civilian lives that were cut short by the violence that occurred around and within Israel and Gaza this past weekend. As events escalate and continue, my thoughts are with everyone who has family members in harm's way

My heart goes out to our Israeli brothers and sisters.

We stand in solidarity.



Below are my comments from today's A-session: