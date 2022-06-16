Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in new, post-Uvalde poll

Abbott's 15-point lead in a December survey by the same polling operation has now dwindled to 5.

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 10:11 am

click to enlarge Texas gubernatorial candiate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign event in San Antonio earlier this year. - MICHAEL KARLIS
Michael Karlis
Texas gubernatorial candiate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign event in San Antonio earlier this year.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s once-commanding lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke has plunged since late last year, according to new a poll from Quinnipiac University.

In the university's June survey of Texas registered voters, two-term incumbent Abbott leads O’Rourke, a former El Paso congressman, 48% to 43%. In December, the same poll showed the Republican governor significantly ahead with a 52%-to-37% lead.

The poll is the first significant survey of Texas voters since the Uvalde school shooting, which took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. The response to the tragedy has been a strong differentiator between the candidates. Abbott has gone out of his way to avoid talking about gun reform, while O'Rourke has directly confronted the governor over his unwillingness to do so.

The poll shows Abbott with the strong backing of white men — 69% — while O'Rourke commands leads with women, Black and Latino voters. Younger voters also skew toward O'Rourke while older ones favor Abbott.

"O'Rourke, considered long on empathy, rides the momentum of support from women and young Texans in the horse race to Austin," Quinnipiac University analyst Tim Malloy said in an emailed statement.

A strong majority of parents in the poll said they are either very concerned (32%) or somewhat concerned (29%) there will be a shooting at their child's school. What's more, respondents said they favor stricter U.S. gun laws, 58% to 38%.

While Texas' Democratic voters said they were most concerned about gun policy issues, GOP voters ranked the Texas-Mexico border as their priority issue, according to Quinnipiac.

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

