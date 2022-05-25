Gov. Greg Abbott's Uvalde press conference slips into chaos after rival Beto O'Rourke confronts him

Beto O'Rourke just interrupted Texas Governor Greg Abbott's press conference on the Robb Elementary shooting to call him & Texas republicans inaction on gun violence. They called him a sick son of a bitch & an asshole & said he was out of line. pic.twitter.com/VsXsvlkYaX

“Now is the time to stop the next shooting ... In each case we say this isn’t the time. Now is the time — like, literally right now. That’s why I’m here.”



— Texas gubernatorial candidate @BetoORourke on Gov. Greg Abbott saying now is not the time to politicize a shooting pic.twitter.com/iTsnpDx0Pk