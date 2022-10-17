Bexar County Commissioners call special meeting to discuss court order requiring more poling places

Flickr / Erik (HASH) Hersman
Several Bexar County Commissioners have been critical of Election Administrator Jacque Callanen's efforts to close polling sites in underserved communities.
The Bexar County Commissioners Court has called a special meeting for Tuesday after the county lost a lawsuit filed by the Texas Civil Rights Project, which called for additional polling sites ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Texas Public Radio reports
.
Last week, a state district judge ruled that the county must operate 388 polling stations
during the 2022 election rather than a slimmed-down count.
The ruling marks the second time the county lost a lawsuit
over its proposed number of polling stations. In 2020, a separate Texas Civil Rights Project suit forced the county to operate 302 polling stations.
County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, who initially planned on opening only 267 sites this election, told TPR that it's been difficult finding people to work the polling stations. The average age of a poll worker in Bexar County is 71 years old.
Callanen previously argued that having more than 270 polling sites is counterproductive, saying during a September press conference
that many of the closed polling stations had only a couple of voters during the last election. She's also said new rules allowing voters to cast ballots outside their precincts justified cutting the number of sites.
Despite those justifications, commissioners Tommy Calvert, Rebeca Clay-Flores and Justin Rodriguez criticized Callanen's efforts to cut the number of polling stations in underserved communities on the East, South, and West sides, according to TPR.
