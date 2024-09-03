Bexar County Court approves plan to mail out voter applications

Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a history of making questionable claims about election fraud.

Larry Roberson, chief of the civil division of the Bexar County District Attorney’s office, if Paxton had legal grounds to sue the county. In his letter, the AG cited a legal case he said proved that state law prohibits counties from mailing voting applications.

Roberson described the letter as "misleading at best,"

that the case law Paxton cites related to sending unsolicited mail-in ballots to residents, not