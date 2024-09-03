TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Bexar County Court approves plan to mail out voter applications

Tuesday's vote came despite a threat by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue the county.

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 3:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a history of making questionable claims about election fraud. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a history of making questionable claims about election fraud.
Bexar County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a plan to mail voter-registration applications to residents even though Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to sue if the county does so.

The court's 3-1 vote — made with a single abstention — cleared the way to create a no-bid contract for tech firm Civic Government Solutions (CGS) to send applications and postage-paid return envelopes to people who are likely to be unregistered to vote in the county but are nonetheless eligible to cast ballots.

CGS, a startup, uses a priority database of state records to reach people such as college students, transferred military personnel and those without drivers licenses — all groups frequently overlooked when political parties and others do voter-registration outreach.

Although a July vote by the court to move forward on the contract drew little attention, Paxton — a Republican known for echoing former President Donald Trump's debunked claims of widespread voter fraud — sent a letter Monday warning he would sue if commissioners offered a green light to the plan.

Tuesday's three-hour meeting drew a slew of local Republican Party officials, who urged the majority-Democrat court to shut down the contract. Most of the speakers echoed Paxton's claim that mailing applications would encourage non-citizens, felons and others ineligible to vote to illegally register.

"This is not a partisan issue from my perspective," Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said before voting in favor of the contract. "This is about democracy with a lower-case 'd' and making sure people have access. I'm getting texts as recently as last week from people saying, 'Look, we just moved into the county, we don't understand the process [for registering to vote].'"

Under the county plan, CGS will mail out 210,000 applications in hopes of getting 75,000 new registrations. That total is likely to mean a 3-4% upswing in votes cast in the county, according to officials with the company.

However, during the meeting's public-comment session, opponents of the plan argued that CGS CEO Jeremy Smith is actually Democrat activist who's publicly proclaimed his interest in helping get out the vote for progressive candidates.

As evidence they pointed to Smith's appearance on a political podcast where he voiced hope Democrats could sign up more registered voters ahead of the 2024 election.

"He's told us all loud and clear what he plans to do," Bexar County Republican Party Vice Chairman Kyle Sinclair said, adding that Smith has been "extremely partisan and deceptive in his intent."

During questioning by commissioners, Smith said he was speaking as a private citizen when he voiced that opinion. He also added that safeguards are in place to ensure CGS's work registering voters doesn't tilt in favor of one party or the other.

Judge Peter Sakai asked Smith if he'd swear under oath that he's not solely chasing votes by Democrats.

"Absolutely," the CEO replied. "Even more than that, we're a startup. We're trying to expand and create more opportunities for civic engagement. It is in our interest to include more people — it's in our financial interest and in our fiduciary duty to get as many people as possible. That includes everyone."

Smith said his firm, which is would make $372,900 under the Bexar contract, has reached out to all 254 counties to offer its services and also has been in discussion with elections administrators in states such as Alabama, Oklahoma and Idaho.

During the meeting, Sakai also asked Larry Roberson, chief of the civil division of the Bexar County District Attorney’s office, if Paxton had legal grounds to sue the county. In his letter, the AG cited a legal case he said proved that state law prohibits counties from mailing voting applications.

Roberson described the letter as "misleading at best," adding that the case law Paxton cites related to sending unsolicited mail-in ballots to residents, not applications.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who abstained from the final vote, said he was uneasy about granting a no-bid contract, especially under threat of a state lawsuit. He and and Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody voted to table the proposition, but were shut down by the rest of the court.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rebecca Clay-Flores said she was frustrated with the amount of "false rhetoric" hurled around by Republican officials about the proposal. At one point, she admonished those who repeatedly tried to call out the plan as a "partisan" bid to harvest Democratic votes.

"So many of you have talked about making this partisan," Clay-Flores said. "Ya'll have made it partisan."

Clay-Flores also scolded anti-plan speakers who referred to migrants as "illegal aliens," a term many consider offensive. When her remark drew jeers from some in the audience, Sakai called for order.

"I'll clear the room if I have to," the judge said before the chamber quieted again.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Neon Moon Saloon opening Friday on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip

By Stephanie Koithan

Neon Moon Saloon has taken over the former location of Squeezebox.

Texas AG Ken Paxton threatens to sue Bexar County if it mails voter registration cards

By Sanford Nowlin

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spent $2.3 million last year to pursue voter fraud but only prosecuted four cases.

San Antonio tax attorney John Atwood joins mayoral race

By Michael Karlis

John Atwood is a tax attorney, small-business owner and business professor at Herzing University.

Opinion: Texas is arming Mexico's gunmen

By John Linday-Poland, The Texas Observer

A sign near the U.S. border in San Diego warns that it's illegal to bring in guns from the United States.

Opinion: Texas is arming Mexico's gunmen

By John Linday-Poland, The Texas Observer

A sign near the U.S. border in San Diego warns that it's illegal to bring in guns from the United States.

Cityscrapes: San Antonio’s insider ballpark deal deserves public scrutiny, public vote

By Heywood Sanders

San Antonio leaders owe the public an open discussion of the realities of the Missions' ballpark deal.

Group sues Texas over law banning state business with firms 'boycotting' fossil fuels

By Kayla Guo, The Texas Tribune

A new lawsuit challenges a 2021 Texas law that restricts state business with entities seen as unfriendly to fossil fuels.

New study ranks Texas among best states for family vacations

By Suzanne Townsend

Tourists take a barge along the San Antonio River.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us