Bougie Dallas-based lifestyle store Saint Bernard setting up shop in San Antonio

Each Saint Bernard store offers complimentary local draft beer, wine, coffee and espresso service during operating hours.

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 12:51 pm

click to enlarge Dallas-based lifestyle store Saint Bernard will open its first San Antonio shop Sept. 8. - Photo Courtesy Saint Bernard
Photo Courtesy Saint Bernard
Dallas-based lifestyle store Saint Bernard will open its first San Antonio shop Sept. 8.
Next month, San Antonio’s Shops at Lincoln Heights will gain an outlet of Saint Bernard, a 40-year-old “lifestyle and travel apparel” retailer that caters to deep-pocketed outdoorsy types.

The Dallas-based chain specializes in wares from brands including Peter Millar, ON, Greyson, LoveShack Fancy, Faherty, Johnnie-O, Hunter Bell, Frame and Citizens of Humanity. Those brands may ring a bell if you're able to afford a $68 tank top.

The 14,000-square-foot retail space will open Thursday, Sept. 8 at 999 E. Basse Road, Suite 157, according to Saint Bernard officials. To celebrate, the store will stage a 5-8 p.m. soiree with hors d’oeuvres, drinks and music by DJ Steven Lee Moya.

Saint Bernard is expanding beyond its North Texas roots, opening stores in Southlake and Houston, according to a press release. In addition to its brick-and-mortar locations, the chain sells online.

Presumably to grease shoppers' wheels — or perhaps to numb the pain of dropping $178 on loafers — each Saint Bernard store offers complimentary local draft beer, wine, coffee and espresso during operating hours.

The San Antonio store will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

