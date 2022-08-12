Bougie Dallas-based lifestyle store Saint Bernard setting up shop in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Saint Bernard
Dallas-based lifestyle store Saint Bernard will open its first San Antonio shop Sept. 8.
Next month, San Antonio’s Shops at Lincoln Heights will gain an outlet of Saint Bernard, a 40-year-old “lifestyle and travel apparel” retailer that caters to deep-pocketed outdoorsy types.
The Dallas-based chain specializes in wares from brands including Peter Millar, ON, Greyson, LoveShack Fancy, Faherty, Johnnie-O, Hunter Bell, Frame and Citizens of Humanity. Those brands may ring a bell if you're able to afford a $68 tank top
.
The 14,000-square-foot retail space will open Thursday, Sept. 8 at 999 E. Basse Road, Suite 157, according to Saint Bernard officials. To celebrate, the store will stage a 5-8 p.m. soiree with hors d’oeuvres, drinks and music by DJ Steven Lee Moya.
Saint Bernard is expanding beyond its North Texas roots, opening stores in Southlake and Houston, according to a press release. In addition to its brick-and-mortar locations, the chain sells online.
Presumably to grease shoppers' wheels — or perhaps to numb the pain of dropping $178 on loafers
— each Saint Bernard store offers complimentary local draft beer, wine, coffee and espresso during operating hours.
The San Antonio store will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
